W Cape ANC bigwigs mired in tender fraud scandal

Cape Town -- THE troubled ANC-led Theewaterskloof Municipality has been rocked by a fresh scandal, this time for alleged tender-fraud. Western Cape police authorities launched a probe into the municipality’s speaker, Derek Appel and three other officials, after a case of fraud was opened at the Grabouw police station.

The case was opened at the end of August by a women who only wanted to be identified by her first name, Lennox. Police spokesperson WO Joseph Swartbooi said the police were investigating a case of fraud. “The circumstances surrounding the merits pertaining to the case are still under investigation,” said Swartbooi.

“The investigating officer is following up all leads in a bid to make a breakthrough. The case cited in your enquiry is a case (of) fraud,” said Swartbooi. Lennox alleged that Appel and three of his “cronies” promised the transport company, where she used to work at, a solid waste tender. But they “wanted bribe money”. “I deposited between R40 000 and R50 000 into their accounts,” Lennox said.

“Those accounts belonged to Derek Appel, the speaker (and another person).” “I was looking for a tender from them for my CEO at the time ... I met with them several times at (a) casino and I have met them two or three times at the office ... they said I should pay all that money I paid (then) they will give me the tender ... the tender will be for me.” She also alleged that she paid them vast amounts of money in cash.

“I gave them around, let’s say, close to half a million rand ... that money I was given by my boss to pay them ... you can also check the footage at the casino, we were paying for their drinks and food,” Lennox alleged. But, she said, in the end they did not receive the tender. “I was fired by the transport company,” she said. Appel said he cannot respond to these allegations.

“I cannot respond to the allegations since I do not have or (haven’t) received any confirmation or any notice or any communication from anyone or from the police that there (is) a charge or charges laid against me,” was all Appel had to say about the fraud case. The ANC’s Sifiso Mtsweni said: “We are aware that there were circulating allegations and an affidavit at some point. However, beyond that we are not aware whether the police have formally charged the comrades.” He added: “Once that happens we will then respond accordingly in line with our guidelines around such matters.”