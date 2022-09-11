W Cape Education announces top 10 teachers

DESPITE the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and tough teaching conditions in overcrowded classrooms, Western Cape teachers who remained dedicated to their profession were celebrated for their resilience at an award ceremony on Friday. The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) announced the provincial winners of the National Teaching Awards at a ceremony held at Century City.

The ceremony acknowledges and celebrates teachers who have made extraordinary strides within the education sector and towards improving the quality of education for Western Cape pupils. The WCED recognised 10 regional winners in their respective categories. These teachers will go on to represent the province in the national competition next month.

Provincial MEC for Education, David Mayniers, said all teachers, governing bodies and district officials were invited to submit nominations of teachers at registered public sector schools. “The one thing that the pandemic taught us is that schools matter, and that teachers matter. I thank all of our teachers across the province, for their innovation, dedication, integrity, commitment, courage, caring, and most importantly, the deep love that they have for the children of the Western Cape,” said Maynier. Maynier was joined by the Premier of the Western Cape, Alan Winde, who congratulated the winners and also thanked the teachers for their dedication.

Winde said: “Our teachers are so much more than just educators. They often have to act as counsellors, guardians, protectors and life coaches of sorts, offering our learners education, hope and guidance, sometimes under challenging circumstances. I urge all our educators to keep up with their invaluable work. “Thank you to all our teachers for all they do for our children and education system; and a special congratulations to this evening’s winners,” said Winde. The winners are:

• Excellence in Grade R Teaching: Jamie-Lee Titus, Sunningdale Primary School, Sunningdale, Blouberg Jamie-Lee Titus • Excellence in Special Needs Teaching: Delanie Geldenhuys, Alta du Toit School, Kuils River Delanie Geldenhuys • Excellence in Teaching Mathematics (GET): Memory Dizha, Manzomthombo Secondary School, Mfuleni

Memory Dizha • Excellence in Teaching Mathematics (FET): Lizette Schroeder, Protea Heights Academy, Brackenfell Lizette Schroeder • Excellence in Teaching Natural Sciences: Luize Kroukamp, Paul Roos Gymnasium, Stellenbosch Luize Kroukamp • Excellence in Teaching Physical Sciences: Marieke Pretorius, Apex High School, Eerste River

Marieke Pretorius • Excellence in Primary School Teaching: Charnelle Hector, Belmor Primary School, Hanover Park Charnelle Hector • Excellence in Secondary School Teaching: Robin van de Rheede, Apex High School, Electric City, Eerste River Robin van de Rheede • Excellence in Technology, Enhanced Teaching and Learning Award: Niel Botha, Hermanus Primary School, Hermanus

Niel Botha • Excellence in Special Needs Leadership: Yolanda Lupondo, Siviwe School of Skills, Gugulethu Yolanda Lupondo • Excellence in Primary School Leadership: Mark Agulhas, Elnor Primary School, Elsies River Mark Agulhas • Excellence in Secondary School Leadership: John Matiso, Manzomthombo Secondary School, Mfuleni