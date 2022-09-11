W Cape Education announces top 10 teachers

DESPITE the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and tough teaching conditions in overcrowded classrooms, Western Cape teachers who remained dedicated to their profession were celebrated for their resilience at an award ceremony on Friday.
The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) announced the provincial winners of the National Teaching Awards at a ceremony held at Century City.
The ceremony acknowledges and celebrates teachers who have made extraordinary strides within the education sector and towards improving the quality of education for Western Cape pupils.
The WCED recognised 10 regional winners in their respective categories.
These teachers will go on to represent the province in the national competition next month.
Provincial MEC for Education, David Mayniers, said all teachers, governing bodies and district officials were invited to submit nominations of teachers at registered public sector schools.
“The one thing that the pandemic taught us is that schools matter, and that teachers matter. I thank all of our teachers across the province, for their innovation, dedication, integrity, commitment, courage, caring, and most importantly, the deep love that they have for the children of the Western Cape,” said Maynier.
Maynier was joined by the Premier of the Western Cape, Alan Winde, who congratulated the winners and also thanked the teachers for their dedication.
Winde said: “Our teachers are so much more than just educators. They often have to act as counsellors, guardians, protectors and life coaches of sorts, offering our learners education, hope and guidance, sometimes under challenging circumstances. I urge all our educators to keep up with their invaluable work.
“Thank you to all our teachers for all they do for our children and education system; and a special congratulations to this evening’s winners,” said Winde.
The winners are:
• Excellence in Grade R Teaching: Jamie-Lee Titus, Sunningdale Primary School, Sunningdale, Blouberg
• Excellence in Special Needs Teaching: Delanie Geldenhuys, Alta du Toit School, Kuils River
• Excellence in Teaching Mathematics (GET): Memory Dizha, Manzomthombo Secondary School, Mfuleni
• Excellence in Teaching Mathematics (FET): Lizette Schroeder, Protea Heights Academy, Brackenfell
• Excellence in Teaching Natural Sciences: Luize Kroukamp, Paul Roos Gymnasium, Stellenbosch
• Excellence in Teaching Physical Sciences: Marieke Pretorius, Apex High School, Eerste River
• Excellence in Primary School Teaching: Charnelle Hector, Belmor Primary School, Hanover Park
• Excellence in Secondary School Teaching: Robin van de Rheede, Apex High School, Electric City, Eerste River
• Excellence in Technology, Enhanced Teaching and Learning Award: Niel Botha, Hermanus Primary School, Hermanus
• Excellence in Special Needs Leadership: Yolanda Lupondo, Siviwe School of Skills, Gugulethu
• Excellence in Primary School Leadership: Mark Agulhas, Elnor Primary School, Elsies River
• Excellence in Secondary School Leadership: John Matiso, Manzomthombo Secondary School, Mfuleni
• Kader Asmal Lifetime Achievement Award: Ridwan Samodien, Kannemeyer Primary School, Grassy Park