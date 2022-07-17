W Cape opposition parties caucus over ‘stalled’ probe into DA officers in legislature

AN already turbulent political landscape in the Western Cape Provincial Legislature (WCPP) is descending into further turmoil. The ANC in the legislature asked for a meeting with leaders of opposition parties in the chamber to discuss the need for the urgent conclusion to the code of conduct investigations into the speaker, the DA's Masizole Mnqasela and his deputy, Beverley Schäfer.

Schäfer is being investigated by the legislature’s conduct committee for refusing to downgrade her luxury, state-funded BMW after her six-month stint as MEC for Economic Opportunities ended. Opposition parties in the Western Cape legislature claim the investigation into deputy speaker Beverley Schäfer has stalled. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA) Mnqasela is under investigation for allegedly hiring an external law firm to probe the conduct of Schäfer, instead of using the WCPP’s internal legal team, and failing to declare his interest in a family trust. In an unrelated the matter, the Hawks are looking into allegations of fraud against Mnqasela concerning travel claims.

“I would like to invite you to a meeting of opposition leaders to discuss the ongoing failure of the conduct committee to finalise the matters of the speaker and deputy speaker,” ANC leader of the opposition Cameron Dugmore said in his letter to the provincial leaders of the EFF, Freedom Front Plus, GOOD, ACDP and Al Jamah-ah. “The legislature will convene again shortly, and yet we are nowhere near establishing the facts and the suggested sanctions against these members,” Dugmore further said in the letter, seen by Weekend Argus. “It appears that the house is being held ransom to the internal factionalism and division within the DA caucus,” he said.

Cameron claimed that factionalism had an impact on the functioning of the legislature and its committees. “The blatant and biased interference by premier (Alan) Winde undermines the legislature and has compromised the separation of powers between the executive and the legislature. I believe that the opposition should take a united stand on this matter.” The meeting is expected to take place on Tuesday via Zoom.

Schäfer’s spokesperson, Natalie Jardine, said while she could not comment on the ANC’s request, the deputy speaker was committed to respecting the work of the committee. “The committee set next Friday, July 22, to continue the hearing and bring this to a conclusion,” she said. “Unfortunately we cannot comment on or discuss anything that happens in these sessions.”

Mnqasela, who was recently suspended from all DA party activities, couldn’t be reached for comment, as he is travelling abroad. The EFF’s Melikhaya Xego said they are aware of the ANC’s letter. “It’s necessary for us to engage, it’s necessary to ask why it’s taking so long... like what’s the hiccup? The committee is lacking co-operation towards ensuring that Schäfer is held accountable,” Xego said.