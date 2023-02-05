W Cape Parly interpreters struggle with zero pay

Cape Town – Due to an administrative glitch, the Western Cape Legislature (WCPP) hasn’t paid a handful of its interpreters for several months; forcing them to have a bleak Christmas and even longer JanuWorry. Some interpreters even claimed to have taken sick leave as they couldn’t afford to fill their vehicles with petrol to get to work.

Newly-elected Speaker of the legislature, Daylin Mitchell told Weekend Argus that it is an “unusual and highly regrettable” situation brought about by “an administrative oversight”. A Weekend Argus investigation revealed that several invoices dating back to August last year went unpaid. At the time of going to print, payment promised was still not reflecting in their bank accounts. Some interpreters told the paper that the situation had become “untenable”.

One interpreter said: “I had a very dark Christmas, I only had Morvite porridge in my house, I had no milk and had to eat the Morvite porridge dry… things got so out of hand that I had to ask soup kitchens and food banks for something to eat,” adding “I was suffering, it’s a struggle and I am not used to poverty”. Another interpreter said it also left her in a financial predicament. “It was a whole back and forth scenario, I had to borrow money to buy stationary for my kids and to pay their school fees,” she said.

“I really hope we get our money… despite not paying us, I am always ready to work, I worked this whole time.” According to their service-level agreement, seen by Weekend Argus, the interpreters were supposed to receive their money within 30 days of a job. They receive R580 an hour, if the event they’re interpreting is hosted at the WCPP.

Mitchell told Weekend Argus that measures are being implemented to prevent a “recurrence of this unfortunate situation”. “Upon investigation it has become clear that an administrative oversight has resulted in several interpreters who provide services to the WCPP, having invoices that have not been processed,” said Mitchell. “I have raised this matter with the Secretary to the WCPP and the matter is now being dealt with on an urgent basis. Once all the outstanding payments have been processed, the Secretary will ensure that the necessary consequence management is effected and control measures put in place to prevent a recurrence of this unfortunate situation,” he said.

“The WCPP is committed to ensuring that its suppliers and contractors are paid promptly and has a good track record in this regard. This is an unusual and highly regrettable situation. We offer our sincere apologies to the affected interpreters,” said Mitchell. A day after Mitchell responded to Weekend Argus’ questions, the interpreters were invited to a meeting which is supposed to be held on Tuesday. On the agenda, is Premier Alan Winde’s upcoming State of Provincial Address and the outstanding wages.

WCPP ANC chief whip, Pat Lekker said she was “disgusted” by these claims. “It’s unacceptable that these interpreters haven’t been paid; I am disgusted. I hope the speaker arrests this matter without delay,” said Lekker. “We were told, by the interpreters, that they had to resort to food banks and soup kitchens just to get food while the DA members in the WCPP live lavishly,” she said.