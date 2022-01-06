Walkers on Table Mountain warned to take care after body of hiker discovered

Cape Town - Hikers are warned to remain cautious after the body of a missing hiker was discovered on Table Mountain yesterday morning. According to reports, the other hikers found the belongings of the deceased on the mountain and alerted authorities after accessing details on a cellular telephone found with the belongings.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Frederick Van Wyk said that ​​the body of the 53-year-old male was recovered in the morning. It is thought that the deceased fell to his death. “The body was discovered near a ravine by rescuers conducting a search on foot. Due to the terrain and windy conditions, the body could only be retrieved (in the) morning. The body was retrieved by a metro rescue team with the help of the Skymed helicopter,” said Van Wyk Wilderness Search and Rescue spokesperson Johan Marais said a search operation was carried out in Yellowstone Gorge, via Skywalk, towards Platteklip Gorge. The body was found during the search operation.

According to Marais, this incident comes after rescue teams responded to many calls last month. In one incident, a woman was injured after falling in Fountain Traverse. Marais said that she was flown to the hospital after being stabilised at the site. Glenda Doller, from Peninsula Ramblers Hiking Club, said hikers should be extra cautious when going up steep mountains. Often when an accident occurred, it was a case of people not taking the necessary measures to ensure their safety. “Having water is a fundamental part of the journey, especially given weather conditions that can change swiftly in Cape Town. Hiking up Table Mountain is not just a beautiful walk in the park. Life-threatening incidents do occur and hikers should be cautious.