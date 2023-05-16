Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLWeekend ArgusNewsSportLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Independent Online | Weekend Argus
Search IOL
IOLWeekend ArgusNewsSportLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, May 16, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Wardens accused of engaging in hook-ups with inmates released on R8 000 bail

Wardens in uniform are handcuffed

Wardens released on R8 000 bail. Photo: Supplied

Published 1h ago

Share

Cape Town - The two wardens who were arrested by the by the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) for allegedly engaging in hook-ups with inmates in return for privileges were granted on bail.

Message Masijane, 53 and Eric Matoti, 45 were released on R8 000 bail each with stringent conditions after briefly appearing at the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday (May 16, 2023) and the matter was remanded to June 28.

The arrests of the two stemmed from information received about wardens who were receiving money from inmates in January 2023.

Zinzi Hani of the Hawks said the alleged commission of the crimes happened between March 2020 and 2021.

“This then led to the matter being reported to the Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation team for further probing,” she said.

More on this

“The duo are expected to make their first appearance on May 16 at the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court.

Hani confirmed the duo had been granted bail.

Weekend Argus

Related Topics:

Department of Correctional ServicesCape TownCrime and courts

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe