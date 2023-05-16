Cape Town - The two wardens who were arrested by the by the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) for allegedly engaging in hook-ups with inmates in return for privileges were granted on bail. Message Masijane, 53 and Eric Matoti, 45 were released on R8 000 bail each with stringent conditions after briefly appearing at the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday (May 16, 2023) and the matter was remanded to June 28.

The arrests of the two stemmed from information received about wardens who were receiving money from inmates in January 2023. Zinzi Hani of the Hawks said the alleged commission of the crimes happened between March 2020 and 2021. “This then led to the matter being reported to the Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation team for further probing,” she said.