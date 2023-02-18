Prison wardens are not above the law. This is according to the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (JICS) which reported, during their second quarter, that 107 cases involving force were reported.

In the Western Cape, three inquests were finalised and no prosecution was instituted, while five remain outstanding. In Gauteng, 17 inquests are awaiting feedback. JICS has also shed light on an eight-year-old case involving the attack on a prisoner by officials and dogs. The inmate, who was at Brandvlei prison, died of his injuries in 2015 in hospital and the case is in process at the regional court while medical records are being obtained.

JICS has indicated for this reason and other cases like this, that wardens are not above the law and should face the law as anyone else. JICS spokesperson Emerantia Cupido said those who commit acts of torture should be investigated, disciplined and brought before the law so that justice may be served. “Correctional officials must be held accountable for their actions as South Africa prescribes to the Prevention of Combating and Torture of Persons Act 2013. Some info on the use of force recorded in the JICS Second Quarter Report For this quarter, 107 cases involving the use of force were reported to JICS.

“The accuracy and number of reports by DCS cannot be verified. Most of the use of force reports received (84) were as a result of the force used in the defence of another person (an official or another inmate).” Cupido said the case of the Brandvlei prisoner involved a 25-year-old incarcerated person serving a sentence of eight years for robbery with aggravating circumstances. “JICS launched an investigation into the incident and found that the correctional services dogs had been improperly deployed and that correctional services officials used excessive force during the incident,” she explained.

“At least 14 other inmates were also assaulted and injured during the incident by Department of Correctional Services (DCS) officials and five inmates were sent to a public hospital.” According to the report, the Directorate of Public Prosecutions instructed the senior prosecutor in Worcester to prosecute four persons in the regional court for murder and it was instructed that two persons be prosecuted. “JICS had diligently been following up on this case for the past eight years and had engaged with all stakeholders involved to ensure that this matter receives the attention it deserves. Our efforts have not been in vain. JICS is pleased to have now been informed that the matter was on the court roll on February 6.

“We are hopeful that the family of the deceased will receive the justice they deserve. We are confident that the court will consider all the evidence presented and make a fair and just decision. We hope that this case will serve as a reminder to all that justice must be served and that no one is above the law.” According to the latest report and National Prosecuting Status (NPA) status on the case, they were awaiting medical documentation from Tygerberg Hospital, where the deceased had been treated. The matter has been set down for March 1.