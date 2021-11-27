Warning next wave will hit hard among unvaccinated as new Covid variant gains ground.

Cape Town - The B.1.1.529 Covid variant detected in South Africa two weeks ago, is now present in the Western Cape and is more transmissible. Scientists at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) are now working round the clock and have confirmed that, by late yesterday, there were 22 confirmed cases in the country.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde – referring to the 2.5 million people in the province who have not yet been vaccinated – said the best special for the Black Friday weekend was the free vaccine, particularly for those older than 50. Since the announcement of the new variant, South Africa has been placed back on the UK's red list, causing concern in the tourism and hospitality industry. Experts said they were sure the variant has already made a home in countries that had issued red alerts.

Winde and experts warned South Africans may be facing a fourth wave of the unvaccinated. The Western Cape Health Department said they were bracing and preparing themselves for another storm, with a six-point fourth wave resurgence plan. They said there was no cause for panic, with hospitals and health workers standing ready for the invisible enemy. As of Thursday, South Africa reported 2465 new Covid-19 cases and 114 deaths, with four cases of the new variant detected in Botswana and one in a traveller from Hong Kong.

Speaking yesterday at press conference, Centre for Infectious Disease Epidemiology director, Professor Mary-Ann Davies, said she was certain the new variant was present in the Western Cape and in most other provinces, as well as in other countries. “I think the early increase we have seen in the Western Cape is as a result of... us having end-of-year gatherings,” she said. “We are pretty certain that this variant is present in the Western Cape – the data from the PCR tests suggests that, even though we do not have a confirmed genome sequenced case yet. And the data from Gauteng certainly suggests that this is a very transmissible variant and so if people are gathering in indoor spaces and not adhering to behaviours that minimise transmission, then it is almost inevitable that this variant will spread in our community."

She said the new variant has a high number of mutations. “And because these mutations have been present in other variants, and we know what the effect was in other variants, there are concerns that this may be able to escape some immunity, especially from prior infection, and may be more transmissible. On Thursday night there were 77 cases in Gauteng and on Friday morning there were 93, of new data that came in.” The Western Cape health department said while they were seeing early signs of a fourth wave, it was not a fourth wave yet. They were ready for the fourth wave with a six-point plan.

“We urge everyone to adhere to the protective behaviours, to contain the spread, in expectation of a fourth wave. We will trigger an appropriate response... to mitigate the impact of the fourth wave; our biggest weapon against it is vaccination. We saw in the third wave, the more people got vaccinated, the lower the hospital intake.” Head of the School of Public Health and Family Medicine at UCT, Professor Landon Myer, agreed the pandemic numbers would increase due to a lack of vaccination. “Given where we are with levels of vaccination and personal protection, it's possible that the fourth wave could be as severe as the third. We might expect to see unvaccinated individuals filling up our ICUs, again.”

She said the variant could drive the fourth wave in the next month or two. UCT and National Health Laboratory Services pathologist, Professor Marvin Hsiao, said the more the virus spread and mutated, it could become either weaker or stronger. “Some of these mutations make the virus worse, but some make it better in some ways.

“As the virus spreads in communities and more people become immune, some imperfect copies with mutations that escape our immune system will become the new, stronger, dominant variant. "The new variant infects more people, and the cycle repeats itself." Following the announcement of the new variant, the Presidency said President Cyril Ramaphosa was to convene the National Coronavirus Command Council tomorrow to assess developments.