WATCH Chaos erupts at council meeting

Cape Town: Chaos erupted during the second council meeting of the City of Cape Town on Thursday when EFF chief whip Banzi Dambuza was manhandled by law enforcement. This took place despite Speaker Felicity Purchase asking that the meeting be adjourned and party leaders meet in chambers. Council members were voting on the adoption of the metro's five-year Integrated Development Plan (IDP).

Purchase told the ANC she would call law enforcement if they did not cooperate. This came after the party did not support the IDP, saying there were unresolved issues with it. The speaker wanted to rule on the matter and proceed to the next item. The ANC asked that the speaker disclosed party votes on the matter. After she did the ANC and other parties did not say whether they supported or opposed it.