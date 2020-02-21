Cape Town - Chaos has broken out inside Court C of the Goodwood Magistrate's Court ahead of the appearance of the 54-year-old suspect who is soon to be charged with the murder of 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk.
Emotions are running high inside and outside the court with supporters banging on doors and chanting "we want justice".
Police officers and court personnel are having a tough time controlling the crowds and emotions inside the courtroom where proceedings are expected to get under way soon.
SAPS officers were forced to allow the surging crowd into the already-packed courtroom which is now bursting at capacity. At one stage, the father of Tazne had to appeal to the raucous crowd for calm.
One court personnel member threatened the crowd that he would ask the magistrate to move proceedings to the prison should order not be restored.