WATCH: Chaos inside court where Tazne van Wyk accused is expected to be charged









Police officers and court personnel are having a tough time controlling the crowds and emotions inside Goodwood Magistrate's Court. Picture: Norman Cloete Cape Town - Chaos has broken out inside Court C of the Goodwood Magistrate's Court ahead of the appearance of the 54-year-old suspect who is soon to be charged with the murder of 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk. Emotions are running high inside and outside the court with supporters banging on doors and chanting "we want justice". To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) Police officers and court personnel are having a tough time controlling the crowds and emotions inside the courtroom where proceedings are expected to get under way soon. SAPS officers were forced to allow the surging crowd into the already-packed courtroom which is now bursting at capacity. At one stage, the father of Tazne had to appeal to the raucous crowd for calm. One court personnel member threatened the crowd that he would ask the magistrate to move proceedings to the prison should order not be restored.

Meanwhile, Voortrekker Road, outside the court precint was lined with community members waving their postcards, taxis hooted as they drove by in support and more and more people continued to stream to the court building.





Tazne had disappeared almost two weeks ago.

On Monday the man suspected of her kidnapping was tracked down to Cradock in the Eastern Cape, where he aapeared in court. He was then transported to Cape Town.

Interviewing of the suspect on Wednesday night led detectives to the gruesome discovery of Tazne's body in a stormwater pipe outside Worcester.

Tazne's parents, Terence Manuel and Carmen van Wyk, were informed of the discovery on Thursday morning and are receiving counselling, said police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

