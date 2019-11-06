WATCH: Good Samaritan offers self-defence classes to Cape teacher raped in taxi at mall









Carlo Hendricks is teaching the young Cape teacher Krav Maga self-defence classes. Screengrab Cape Town - The young woman who was raped in a taxi outside Vangate Mall, on October 1, has started a new journey and is arming herself with self-defence skills. Kelly, not her real name is a pre-school teacher in Bellville North, and was hijacked, robbed and rape when she and her colleague were travelling home from work. Not only was the young mother of two raped, she also had R3 300 cleared from her account. A good Samaritan, Carlo Hendricks, who read the Weekend Argus exclusive story, came forward and offered to help the woman, free of charge by giving her self-defence lessons. “I was so angry when I read the story and I just wanted to help this young lady, " he said.

In the video, Kelly (not her real name) is receiving Krav Maga self-defence lessons.

Krav Maga is a military self-defence and fighting system developed for the Israel Defense Forces and Israeli security forces derived from a combination of techniques sourced from boxing, wrestling, aikido, judo and karate, along with realistic fight training.

Kelly told Weekend Argus that she is excited about her training. “I am hoping to use this training to teach other women and my sons,” she said.

Previously Kelly said that she returned to work, a week after the rape, even though she was booked off from work for a month.

“My boss agreed that I could come back. At least I am busy at work and so I don’t think about it. I do have trouble sleeping, I have nightmares and I take tablets to help me sleep.

“It’s hard now, but I know I will be whole again,” she said.

