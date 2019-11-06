Cape Town - The young woman who was raped in a taxi outside Vangate Mall, on October 1, has started a new journey and is arming herself with self-defence skills.
Kelly, not her real name is a pre-school teacher in Bellville North, and was hijacked, robbed and rape when she and her colleague were travelling home from work.
Not only was the young mother of two raped, she also had R3 300 cleared from her account.
A good Samaritan, Carlo Hendricks, who read the Weekend Argus exclusive story, came forward and offered to help the woman, free of charge by giving her self-defence lessons.
“I was so angry when I read the story and I just wanted to help this young lady, " he said.