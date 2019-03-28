Lamont Hoffmeester; Junxion Creator, Grant Fredericks; African News Agency CEO, Kermit Erasmus from Cape Town City football club and Michael Garrett; Junxion Creator announced Kermit as the new Global Brand Ambassador for Junxion, the new social media app. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - South African footballer Kermit Erasmus, has just been unveiled as global brand ambassador for the Junxion app.



The former Orlando Pirates striker was born in 1990 in Port Elizabeth and made it to the big league in 2007 when he was promoted to the senior side of Supersport.





In 2008, Erasmus scored his debut goal for the team in a game with Ajax Cape Town.





Junxion CEO, Grant Fredericks said it's an honour for the group to have Erasmus as brand ambassador.





“Kermit is a star striker, a humble champion and a natural fit for our innovative platform, he connects people to not only the beautiful game but also to being champions in everyday life,” said Fredericks.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video:Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA)







The Junxion app allows Erasmus and its regular users to build unique social media pages and interact with communities of interest and to have better control of their social networks.





Erasmus will initially be promoting Junxion in South Africa and across the African continent together with key lifestyle and media brand partners.





“I am looking forward to being part of the Junxion team and I am so proud of the APP because it’s made in Africa and offers the best features for building and controlling your social media,” said Erasmus.





“I believe we are at a very exciting time for the Junxion App and Junxion Team. We are so delighted to have Kermit onboard as we take the app to the mass market, “ said Junxion founder, Lamont Hoffmeester.





“We’re all connected to multiple communities virtually and physically. Junxion allows you to connect to them all and view what you want, when you want. Our aim is to bring people together and to encourage constructive engagements and creating self-moderating communities,” said co-founder, Junxion founder, Michael Garrett.





The Junxion app live and available for download.



