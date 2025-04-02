WATCH: Meet the karate champions from Mitchells Plain breaking barriers

For Amy-Lee Siljeur and Mogamat Viljoen, karate isn’t just a sport—it’s a chance to change the story of where they come from. Both 14-year-old Amy-Lee from Lentegeur and 13-year-old Mogamat from New Woodlands have earned their Western Province colours, a remarkable achievement in the karate world.

But now, they face an even bigger challenge—raising the funds to compete for their National colours and earn a spot at the African Karate Championships in Johannesburg next month, it’s a struggle that resonates deeply with both athletes, who come from Mitchells Plain—a community often misunderstood and overshadowed by stigma. Both are from the SA JKA Karate Association, run by Sensei Jon Williams. “It’s an incredible feeling to get my Western Province colours,” Amy-Lee says, her voice steady with determination. “But getting to Johannesburg is the next challenge, and it’s not easy—especially when opportunities like this aren’t always available where we come from.”

Nathan Stenekamp, Amy-Lee Siljeur, Mogamat Viljoen and Siddeeqa Griffiths Amy-Lee and Mogamat have earned the right to represent their province, but the financial gap between them and their dreams is wide. Raised in a community where poverty and crime are often the first things that come to mind for outsiders, both young athletes are determined to change the narrative and show the world that talent doesn’t have a postcode. “We have so much talent in Mitchells Plain, unseen talent, and that's because of the lack of opportunity and, most of all, the financial barriers that’s holding our kids back. They’ve got the drive, but without the funds, it’s hard to make those dreams come true,” Mogamat’s mom Siddeeqa Griffiths explained.

The families have even gone as far as to sell food every weekend to try and cover some of the funding. “There are people who support but we also have to understand that they are also battling financially, so they come out because they want to see the kids thrive,” Griffiths said. Amy-Lee, who is in grade 9 on a scholarship at Pinelands high has earned her Black belt and is the youngest in her dojo to do so.

Mogamat is well on his way, on his level two Brown belt. The grade 8 learner from Princeton high is much more shy than his teammate Amy-Lee, who does the talking. “But dont underestimate him, he's good! His great!” she said.

The duo are ready to take on the world Amy-Lee’s proud daddy Nathan Stenekamp despite these struggles, Amy-Lee and Mogamat remain focused on their goals. “The reality of raising R7000 to get them to Johannesburg for the competition is a challenge, but they are still training asif they already have the funds, that is R7000 each and the hope is to get a parent to go with too, just so that they have the support. “Which brings me to the point, our kids have the mental, emotional and physical spport but they dont have financial support, that is the only barrier between them ad getting their SA colours,” Stenekamp said.

“Yes, and even a prayer will be appreciated because prayer carries weight and goes a long way,” Griffiths added. For Amy-Lee and Mogamat, this isn’t just about medals or titles—it’s about showing that, no matter where you come from, you can rise above your circumstances. “When people find out where I’m from, they assume I’m a certain way,” Amy-Lee says. “But I’m not what they expect. I can be completely different, and I want to show that anyone from Mitchells Plain can make it—just like I’m trying to do.

“Mitchells Plain isn’t where it stops for us,” Amy-Lee said. “There’s a whole world out there, and we want to prove that weI can make it.” Anyone wanting to help the pair can contact Griffiths on: 0763721979. [email protected]