WATCH: Police shut down anti-vaxxer and anti-maskers protest in Cape Town

Police tried to disperse the crowd and stop the march because of the lack of social distancing and the non- adherence to wearing masks.

by Kershia Africa

Cape Town - A crowd of anti-vaxxers, refusing to wear masks, had a tense standoff with police who tried to stop the gathering in Cape Town on Saturday.

The small group gathered at Keizersgracht as part of the Worldwide Rally for Freedom protest. The group were also protesting against the mandatory use of masks, lockdown restrictions and vaccinations taking place in the province.

My colleague, @aya_ndamane

and I have both been chased away for wearing a mask at the protest. | @WeekendArgus pic.twitter.com/r1RkOiNfeg — Keshia Africa (@africaquiche) May 15, 2021

Activist Petrus Phakamile Sotho said he had no fear. “I am not going to take the vaccine, I am not going to wear a mask because it is my right.” Sotho said human beings were not experiments and that he should have the right to refuse to adhere to Covid-19 regulations and refuse the vaccine.

“We are not experiments. If we stand together, we will win this thing. Enough is enough.” - Pertrus Phakamile Sotho | @WeekendArgus pic.twitter.com/bOdPmlWnXp — Keshia Africa (@africaquiche) May 15, 2021

Dee Mitchell, a protester and elderly care nurse, said she was proud to be anti-masker and anti-vaxxer. “I work with the elderly. The pandemic is the first time in my 12 years of being a nurse where none of my patients has died. They don’t wear masks, none of them has been vaccinated and they are okay.”

Activist Sabelo Sibanda was anti the Covid-19 vaccines. “We are here because we are wise to the fact that what is happening is about control and taking advantage of people. It is about ensuring that at least some people will prevail at the expense of the masses.”

“The time has come for those of us who believe in the righteousness of our being, to rise up and say, “enough is enough”. - Adv Sibelo Sibanda | @WeekendArgus pic.twitter.com/ysmyjcYhWp — Keshia Africa (@africaquiche) May 15, 2021

Sibanda said he believed that people should be able to enjoy their lives without any restrictions. “Let the people enjoy their God-given lives without the interference of experiments.” The crowd echoed in agreement when Sibanda said taxpayers should have an equal say in whether vaccinations should be allowed or not.

The crowd is loudly in agreement when advocate Sabelo Sibanda addresses them. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA)

Anti beach lockdown protester Craig Peiser was also in attendance. He said: “I am here to support freedom and stand up for what I believe in. People have to stand up for freedom and express what they don’t want to our government.”

The protest was concluded by Sibanda saying all South African citizens have a choice and he has had enough. “Will you stand up for what is right or will you stand up for what is evil?”

Western Cape SAPS spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said: "There were about 150 protesters at the gathering. Public Order Police were in attendance and none of the protesters wore a face mask.

He added: "The protest was stopped at the starting point in Hanover Street, Cape Town. The crowd dispersed after the warning was given that they were not complying with the Covid-19 regulations. The protest was peaceful."

Weekend Argus