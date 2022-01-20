WATCH: Policeman’s 'manic kung-fu episode' in Mitchells Plain goes viral

Cape Town - A video depicting police trying to restrain a policeman who tried to fight them using kung-fu at the Mitchells Plain Town Centre bus terminus has gone viral on social media. A series of clips have been making the rounds showing the police officer doing karate chops and flying kung-fu kicks on his colleagues as they attempt to calm him down and restrain him.

In one of the minute-long clips, the officer is seen talking to random people about “the truth” and later on is surrounded by his colleagues who try to calm him down as he goes into what appears to be a manic state. The officer can then be seen running towards a parked bus before he is surrounded by at least five officers. He then starts to perform the martial arts moves - hitting, kicking and pushing his colleagues who all scatter. Watch: This video of a policeman who used kung-fu on his colleagues has gone viral. The incident happened at Mitchells Plain Town Centre bus terminus on Thursday.

The police said the officer was taken to a medical facility for observation. pic.twitter.com/GLWl3nNSxO — Weekend Argus (@WeekendArgus) January 20, 2022 After a while, he stops and sits on the ground.

“Leave me alone, do you want to arrest me? What do you want to do? I don't work for them anymore, I just have the uniform,” said the officer in the clip. “Rastafari, we standing for the truth, we standing for the sons and daughters we don’t hide behind the lies anymore.” After the colleagues exchange words, an officer is seen pepper spraying the officer in an attempt to calm him while a woman stands nearby and starts praying.

It is still unclear what led to the episode, but bystanders claim the officer who was then taken away, appeared to be “intoxicated”. Police are investigating the incident of this morning. Picture: Supplied Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said police management were made aware of the incident. “Kindly be advised that the video clip (referred) to has been viewed by SAPS management and we are of the incident where a police member stationed at Mitchells Plain SAPS acted out of character,” he said.