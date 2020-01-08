Paarl - There was much fanfare at Paarl Gimnasium Hoerskool as matriculants and teaching staff welcomed the country’s top performing matric pupil for the matric Class of 2019, Madelein Dippenaar.
Dippenaar achieved an astonishing 96.9% aggregate and secured the prize as South Africa’s top matric pupil.
Dippenaar, together with Gary Allen from Rondebosch Boys High School and Anuoluwa Makinde from Milnerton High School scooped the top three positions in the country.
Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer said she was proud of the province's performance after they attained an 82.3% pass rate, an improvement from 2018's 81.5% provincial pass rate.
“I am also delighted that the Western Cape achieved a trifecta in terms of the top three candidates in the country overall, and the top two in Mathematics," said Schafer.