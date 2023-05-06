WC harbours get multi-million boost from Zikalala

Cape Town - Hout Bay and Saldanha Bay harbours are among the 13 small fishing destinations which will benefit from a half a billion rand revamp budget, following the recent complaints from the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee. The funding for the upgrades were announced by the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Sihle Zikalala, during a site visit to Hout Bay and Saldanha Bay harbours on Thursday.

His visit followed shortly after a Weekend Argus story on Hout Bay Harbour being ‘the worst’ of all in province’. Nolitha Nontobongwana, the chairperson of the committee who reported that Hout Bay was in the worst condition, was pleased that the minister had responded and a budget was set aside for the renovations and maintenance work. “Although we were not part of his site visit, we were very impressed with his prompt response. We noted our concerns and (he) acted. That is the kind of leadership we need.

“At this stage we have not sat as the committee to discuss the budget and a way forward but we believe the department will be also working with private bodies to accomplish all the work, which is bigger than what one can imagine,” she said. The refurbishment programme entails the removal of sunken vessels, dredging of the harbour basins, repairs to slipways, shore crane replacements, security, civil and electrical infrastructure upgrades. “The improvements will boost economic activity in these areas. We want to see an economic boom and the small medium enterprises benefiting from the oceans economy that exist in these harbours.The harbours are strategic entry points and vandalism and criminality in these areas pose a high risk to the economy of the country. We need to deal decisively with any lawlessness.These upgrades are a clear commitment of ensuring port efficiency and guaranteeing the economic future of our country,” said Zikalala.