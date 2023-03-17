WC SAPS suspends payment for extra-departmental duties

Cape Town - The SAPS has cleared the air after reports of Samora Machel police charging a R75 fee to escort individuals in the area emerged. The SAPS explained that the payment was for extra-departmental duties which happened to be inconsistently applied by police stations.

The news broke on social media after a government official spotted a notice detailing the cost involved in private requests to be escorted on March 13 at Samora Machel police station. The notice read: “Attention! All escorts within Samora Machel precinct costs R75. This fee is payable at the finance office. Thank you.” Proof of payment from one of the professionals who paid Samora Machel SAPS R75 to be escorted in the vicinity. Picture: Supplied The official said he was shocked and questioned the officers on duty about it, but they all denied knowing about the sign, so he removed it that evening and reported it to Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie, who then posted it on Facebook. “The public then weighed in, in the comment section. ‘Rubbish, it’s a police service, they are supposed to serve,’” commented Sandra Gordon.

“Well, SAPS ain’t a security firm. If you need an escort, hire a company. Still not right. But the fact that people come asking to escort them while others just go and hope for the best is also not right. Fact is, if every cop is out escorting people, who will be working?” added Pherrin Joseph. Fran Engelbrecht commented: “Maybe that fee is for a security company that protects SAPS.” Angus said it looked “like some sort of extortion and cannot not be allowed.” He said Cape Town was engulfed in crime and many citizens would not afford the fee while still at risk, and this would deny them a service that should be “rendered at no cost, already paid from the taxpayer’s money”.

By the time the “Weekend Argus” visited the station, the poster had not been pasted to its spot again. However, the provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa, explained: “While payment for extra-departmental duties is a South African Police Service head office directive to provinces, the Western Cape SAPS management has noted how certain aspects of the directive are inconsistently applied by police stations due to different interpretations, resulting in some individuals paying for escort or guard duties that others do not pay for. “A management decision was henceforth taken to suspend payment for escort or guard duties as specified in the SAPS extra-departmental duties directive in the Western Cape while a process is undertaken to clear ambiguities identified. It is worth noting that private citizens and/or companies who require escort or guard duty services from police stations in the Western Cape must realise that priority will always be given to the core business of the SAPS. For instance, an armed robbery in progress will be given priority over a request for escort or guard duties,” Potelwa added.