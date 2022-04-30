WCape interim DA leader Simmers set for the top job

Cape Town - The race for the DA’s top job in the Western Cape is over before it even begun. Interim leader Tertuis Simmers is the front-runner for the position. He was nominated by all three regions and stands unopposed. Simmers became interim leader of the DA in the province after Albert Fritz vacated the position following allegations of sexual assault surfaced.

Story continues below Advertisment

The Western Cape DA provincial congress will be held next week Saturday and only the deputy leader position will be contested. The last time the position of provincial leader was hotly contested was when provincial parliament Speaker Masizole Mnqasela was up against Bonginkosi Madikizela. Mnqasela even accused Madikizela of plotting to assassinate him. But the DA’s Federal Legal Commission (FLC), chaired by Glynnis Breytenbach, found the allegations of an assassination plot to be unfounded.

Story continues below Advertisment

Madikizela went on to win the contest only for him to step down last year after he admitted to lying about his qualifications. “It is a humbling experience when you are unopposed,” said Simmers. “It shows the faith that our almost 40 000 signed up members in the Western Cape have in me.” Simmers has been with the DA for 22 years and has come through the ranks. He said his story should inspire others that with perseverance and commitment, one can become a leader of one the second biggest party in the country.

Story continues below Advertisment

Simmers was recently announced as MEC for Infrastructure during cabinet announcement by Premier Alan Winde “One can get through the ranks and become provincial leader of the best governed municipality in the country.” The national elections are coming in two years’ time and the political dynamics are shifting with smaller parties gaining ground in some municipalities, like we have seen in the Central Karoo. The DA is currently in a coalition with the Patriotic Alliance in two municipalities in the Western Cape: Knysna and Matzikama.

Story continues below Advertisment