WCED schools receive multimillion-rand facelift

Cape Town - A total of R301 500 847.65 has been spent this year in repairs, upgrading and refurbishing schools across the Western Cape and that includes the removal of asbestos rooftops. The Department of Infrastructure confirmed that their budget had secured the refurbishment of 231 projects .

During the previous school holiday term, 436 schools were given security which was subsidised by the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) and 38 schools were vandalised and burgled. The department said their budget breakdown saw to upgrades and additions in the value of R99 888 000; preventative (scheduled) maintenance: R686 000 000; hostel maintenance: R5 000 000; and corrective maintenance: R10 000 000. The expenditure was during a five-month period.

Matlhodi Maseko, MPP, DA Western Cape spokesperson on infrastructure, said the projects are allocated to sub-programmes funded by the Western Cape Education Department in terms of the Infrastructure Programme Management Plan (IPMP) with a total budget of R800 million. “The R301m spent on upgrading schools in the past five months, come on top of the R1.2 billion back on track campaign that was launched by the Western Cape Education Department earlier this year, all while the WC government continues to build more schools,” said Maseko. “Our youth are very important, and they hold the key to the Western Cape’s future.

“We will continue to advocate for our schools to be upgraded, so that our youth can receive world-class education, right here in the Western Cape.” WCED Minister David Maynier said they were ensuring children were being educated in a healthy environment where the infrastructure was strong and durable and inviting. “We are working hard to ensure that our existing schools receive the repairs and upgrades they need, so that our children receive quality education in the Western Cape.”

The department did not respond to queries regarding their 2023/2024 budget and the DOI said it was for the WCED to respond. The WCED also did not respond to queries as to where most of the repairs and upgrades took place in the province. Muneera Allie, deputy director: communication at the Department of Infrastructure, confirmed that asbestos was also removed at schools.