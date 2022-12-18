‘We got more votes than Zille, but she has more power’

The knives are out for the DA’s Helen Zille as party members move to scrap a policy provision that makes it easier for her to be elected to an “all-powerful” position. A motion to get a decision overturned - which up until now made provision for the DA’s Federal Council chairperson to be elected at the federal council in front of about 150 delegates - is set to be a hot topic at the party’s elective congress next year.

Story continues below Advertisement

FedEx Insiders told Weekend Argus that they’re “terribly upset” over the fact that incumbent federal council chairperson Zille only needed the majority of the 150 votes, while they had to canvass for 2 000 or more. “Why should we, members of FedEx, get 2 000 votes or more, but the federal council chair only needs to bag about 150,” an insider said. “We get more votes, the chair the least, but the chair has more power than all of us combined,” the informant said.

According to the party’s constitution, members running for positions that include the federal leader, the federal chairperson and provincial chairpersons, youth leaders and even the women’s network need to garner support from no less than 45% of congress delegates - a figure that is around 2 000. While those vying for the federal council chairperson seat, two deputies and the finance chairperson only need to get the support of 150 delegates in the council. The success of the motion will however not affect Zille’s ability to be re-elected on the current policy provisions in the coming months.

Story continues below Advertisement

In 2019, a policy review panel was brought into life after the party’s disastrous results in the general election in May of that very same year. The panel consisted of Ryan Coetzee, the party’s former chief strategist, Tony Leon, a former leader, and Michiel le Roux, one of the founders of Capitec. The panel’s report found that the positions of federal chairperson and deputy federal chairperson be abolished. The report also said the chairperson of the federal council should continue to be elected by the federal council, but that a myriad deputy chairpersons be nominated jointly by the chairperson and the leader and approved by two-thirds of the federal executive.

Story continues below Advertisement

These deputy chairperson includes “a deputy chairperson for policy development, a deputy chairperson for DA government oversight and development, a deputy chairperson for the development of public representatives, the deputy chairperson for legal matters and a deputy chairperson for talent acquisition”. The also said: “The job of the federal council chairperson is overly large and complex and cannot be done by one person.” DA’s communications director Richard Newton told Weekend Argus that he would only be able to comment once the nomination process for the elective congress commenced.

“The nominations have not opened yet and once nominations are open Dr Ivan Meyer, FedEx chairperson, will brief the media on the Congress proceedings and matters related to processes,” said Newton. Zille did not respond to questions posed by Weekend Argus. Political analyst Professor Sipho Seepe said Zille would deem talks about an amendment to such policies as a personal attack.

“This is not solemnly about the policy, it’s an attempt to get rid of Helen Zille. She has overstayed her welcome in the party and its members are fed-up. A leader must know when to let go. She is undermining her own legacy by clinging onto power,” said Seepe. “There comes a time when one needs to move off the stage, but she stays at the centre. Members will therefore come with any excuse to get rid of her.” In the meantime, Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse threw her name in the hat to challenge John Steenhuisen for the leadership of the party.