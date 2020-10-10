‘We’d rather die on the streets’

A year on and the refugees and asylum seekers who descended on the office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Waldorf Arcade asking to be resettled in other countries say they would rather die on the streets than be repatriated or reintegrated in South Africa. For the past year, hundreds of refugees, including women and children from various African and Middle Eastern countries have been cramped in refugee camps at the Wingfield Military Base and Paint City in Bellville. According to Aline Bukuru, interim leader of the Bellville camp, while her husband Jean-Pierre Balous remains incarcerated after a courtroom scuffle with police in March, the nearly 700 refugees at the site would rather live on the streets than be reintegrated into the communities they once lived in or return to countries of origin. “Our plea is still the same, we want protection from the UNHRC and we want to be sent to safer countries. Xenophobia is real and it is everywhere, they cannot send us back to the areas where we lived because it is not safe. “We left our home countries because we had to flee persecution, but if they want to send us back there to die then that is fine but we would rather live on the streets than go back there,” said Bukuru.

Last October hundreds of refugees protested outside the offices of United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) in Cape Town. They accused the organisation of failing to protect them from xenophobia. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA)

Bukuru said they felt that the “City just dumped them there”.

“No one has even come to check on us or to tell us what is to happen.

“Many of us are sitting here with expired papers and are unable to find work so we can provide for ourselves and our families.

“We survive by receiving donations from good Samaritans and by the grace of God,” she said.

A 43-year-old Kenyan national, who asked to remain anonymous, said his papers expired and he struggled to get any form of employment.

“We can’t go to Home Affairs because they are closed and we can’t get jobs because our papers have expired.

“We are in a really bad situation, but we will survive as long as there are good people out there, we will be alright,” he said.

Earlier this week preparations to commemorate the anniversary were under way. Children played around the camp while some women did the laundry and a small group prepared food for the hundreds of women, men and children.

The refugees have also created makeshift schools and created working committees to ensure everything in the camp runs smoothly.

A tent dedicated to educating the children was empty on Thursday as the children were given the day off to celebrate the anniversary of “our fight for freedom and the day we began our sit-in at the UNHRC offices last year”, explained principal Caroline Hajira.

Refugee children are being educated in a tent which is used as a school at the refugee settlement at Paint City, Bellville. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA)

Hajira is responsible for the education of the children and also seeing to it that they are fed before and after school and said even though the school was not recognised by the Education Department, it was a good way to keep the children occupied.

“There has been great improvement in their education, when we first started, some of the children did not even understand the basic work that they had been taught at the schools they were in, some had not even written anything in their books.

“We help them with their education here so that by the time they do go back to school, they at least have an understanding of the work and are not left too behind,” she said.

The group relies on donated materials to keep the school running.

Early last month, a Home Affairs parliamentary committee meeting, which was meant to table solutions to the ongoing crisis, was postponed because the City of Cape Town, the South African Human Rights Commission, and the department either failed to submit reports timeously or didn’t submit reports at all. Acting committee chairperson Mosa Chabane called the issue of the refugees “an important matter that should be treated with urgency”.

City’s executive director for safety and security Richard Bosman said: “The City of Cape Town and the National Department of Home Affairs are busy with a process of engagement to find a sustainable solution to the reintegration of the affected persons back into the communities.

“The implementation, once approved, will be done within the parameters of the National Disaster Management Act regulations.”