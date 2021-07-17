Weekend Argus gives back for 67 minutes

Cape Town - As part of its Mandela Day 67 minutes of community service, the Weekend Argus made a donation to iThemba Outreach Ministry. The ministry is part of the Mandalay Baptist Church (MBC) and its main focus is on selected areas of need in disadvantaged communities.

They provide clothes, pupils’ uniforms and stationery, food parcels, sanitary equipment and toiletries to all ages. They also feed the needy every Sunday and assist when disaster strikes in surrounding communities. The partnership between the Weekend Argus and the ministry came during the peak of Covid-19 last year. Principal officer of the ministry Nkosinati Caso said the Weekend Argus noted the work the MBC was doing through the ministry and partnered with it to donate to Eluthandweni Children’s Home in Khayelitsha.

Caso said their collaboration with the Argus expanded to Iliso Care Society, that looks after those in need. “We thank the Argus for spotting our services and looking forward to a long and fruitful relationship,” he said. He said as the country was is the midst of the third wave of pandemic, they were getting ready to deliver to the community, while observing the regulations.

Caso said they will work hard to avoid large group gatherings when delivering aid to the communities. “May God bless the Argus and the work they are doing in our communities,” he said. Independent Media’s marketing coordinator Rehana Rutti said for her, Mandela Day represented optimism and opportunity, and that there is value in making a difference.