The Thembalethu community in George is outraged following three unrelated murders that took place at the weekend. Southern Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said the Thembalethu detectives were investigating three unrelated murders reported in the area over the past weekend.

He said a preliminary investigation revealed that the police were dispatched to Tabata Street in Zone 6 following a report on a stabbing incident at about 01.30am. "When they arrived, the police found a man, 25, with a stab wound to the chest. The victim, 26, was declared dead by medical personnel on the scene. Three suspects aged between 18 and 25 were later arrested in connection with this murder," said Spies. Within a few minutes, the police were again dispatched to a scene on the same street at about 2am. On arrival, the police found a man, 20, with multiple stab wounds lying on the road.

Spies said the man was declared dead by paramedics on the scene, and police later arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the murder. "Later that morning, at about 2.30am, the Thembalethu police responded to an incident at Mfanyana Street in Zone 9. Information available indicates that when they arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim is yet to be identified," said Spies. These murders outraged community members who said they no longer felt safe as they constantly feared for their lives.

One of the community members, Sandisiwe Njenene, said the community needed to stand up and engage criminals. He urged all those who were once criminals but changed their ways to work with the community. "We need all guys like myself who once travelled this road to please try and assist; this needs us, we have to try and convince young people that crime doesn’t pay," said Njenene. Linda Nyuka said Thembalethu needed prayers as things were getting out of hand. "All churches must get together in the community and pray for young people. "