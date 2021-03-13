Welding a career in a male dominated industry

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Working in a male-dominated industry is priceless for Chantel Petzer. Petzer is a welder for High Heat Welderz, a mobile fabrication company based in Sun Valley near Fish Hoek. Some of her responsibilities on-site and in the workshop include: planning or manufacturing, making sure the welding set-up is clean and neat and making sure tools are in proper working order. Petzer said it was always her plan to go into the welding industry. Chantel Petzer is a welder for High Heat Welderz, a mobile fabrication company based in Sun Valley. BRENDAN MAGAAR African News Agency (ANA) “I fell in love with the magic one can create, seeing a job done and being able to say, ’I made that’. My favourite thing to weld is stainless steel because of the different colours that appear as you play with the setting and welding on boats. One welds everything from the hull, cleats to the rails,” says Petzer.

“What I have learnt thus far, is that, absolutely nothing is impossible. And you are never too old to learn especially when it comes to nicks and tricks of welding. I enjoy the fact that I'm not stuck in an office and get to see and work in some really beautiful places.

“I started as a receptionist for a steel company and saw what the guys were busy with. I was fascinated by the sparks and molten metal. I then asked the guys to show me what to do during my tea and lunchtime.The late Bryant Ludick, a former lecturer, who was like a father to me, introduced my curiosity that began my journey in this trade. He taught me all I know today,” she says.

When arriving at work, she will see to the job cards. This is followed by either fabrication in the workshop or a head out to site, before which she will check the tools that are needed for the day.

“It is very important to check your tools and equipment. There's nothing worse than getting to site and not having everything you need. It makes the job so much harder. I learnt that poor preparation produces poor performance,” Petzer says.

“On site and in the workshop, I take every possible safety precaution. Prevention is always better than cure. One also needs to take responsibility for mistakes and do what is needed to fix it. My job is tiring at times, but always interesting and full of challenges.That's what makes it all so fun. Nothing is ever the same.

“Being in a male-dominated industry has not been the easiest. However, I enjoy the challenge. I know I am being observed and judged more than any male counterpart. But the feeling of pride that comes with watching the faces as I prove them all wrong, is priceless,” she says.

Petzer has her N2 and Competency Based Modular Training(CBMT) 1-4 certificates in welding and is in the process of getting her red seal certificate.The red seal is recognised as the interprovincial standard of excellence in the skilled trades.

“I learnt everything I know. learnt about my angle, distance, speed. I learned how to ‘walk the cup’ and ‘stacking the dimes’. Those are tungsten inert gas (TIG) welding terms,” she said.

Her message to other females who are keen on welding: “Go get that red seal. If anyone says that you can't do it. Show them just how well a female can do it, if not better,“ says Petzer, who loves the outdoors.

“I have just gotten into woodworking. So, that's definitely been an interesting hobby. I also like to decorate my mother’s garden. I love the vibrant colours of the flowers and watching a space go from nothing to something,” she added.

Her mother, Elize Petzer, says: “She gives me grey hairs and her passion has made me broke a few times. But, her outcome has always been positive. She repays me by creating all these crazy ideas for my garden. I couldn't be more proud of my alien (Chantel) as she has built herself up through all the difficulties life has thrown at her.”

Human resource officer, Xanthè Novello says Petzer is hard-working, determined, ambitious and never backs down from a challenge.

Novello says, “Chantel strives for excellence. Very seldom, if any guidance, is needed when she is on the job. She takes charge and the company can rest assured she has the projects under control. She has developed substantially in her trade. We are proud to see her evolve even further in her career, and are immensely proud to have her as head of our welding team at High Heat Welderz Pty Ltd.”