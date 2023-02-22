Welding training gift sparks hope for Hout Bay youth

Cape Town - A group of 12 youths from Hout Bay grabbed the opportunity to learn how to weld when free training was offered by a local businessman who has a vision of eradicating poverty through creating sustainable opportunities in Hout Bay. Anderson Kaitano established the Hout Bay Welding Club to uplift the underprivileged youth late last year, funding it from his own pocket. After running a successful programme with his first batch of trainees who completed the three-month course, he received sponsorship to help him teach the 12 students from 4pm on weekdays from his business premises in Hangberg.

“Growing up, I never saw welding as a job nor was interested in it, but through life challenges and lack of job opportunities I decided to give it a try. Luckily, as a poor man I had met a lot of these ordinary businessmen in the corners of the streets, so it was not difficult for me to find a mentor. I started working for someone and eventually started my own business after years. “I am touched each time seeing a young person struggling because I know how it feels, and the longer you go through hardship the more you become too shy to ask for help or believe in yourself, yet I want to help the few I can to keep the hope and give them some skill to help with their job search or even to start their own businesses. Once the programme proves to be a success, I want to incorporate entrepreneurship so that they do not just rely on looking for jobs, but rather create one for themselves. “For now I give them the skill without a certification, but I have approached institutions for partnerships so when they finish here they can be assisted with enrolment for certificate programmes. But my belief is that although education is important, skill is vital. If you can prove that you can do the job, it's easy to accomplish the rest, and you feel confident when approaching employers,” said Kaitano.

The first week of the three-month basic training is complete and the students are optimistic. Tristan Hollander wrote his matric last year and this came at the right time for him as he couldn’t afford to go to college due to financial reasons. “I heard about it from a family member and I knew it was just what I needed. I started yesterday and it is quite interesting. Things look different when you look at something from a distance, but once you get close you learn so much. For me this is a start toward my dream of being a skilled carpenter. I am grateful to be part of it.” Another participant, Middleton Hungwa, said welding is an overlooked skill yet has a great market in the communities, and hopes the youth will start realising that and taking advantage of opportunities like these. He said it’s rare to find resources freely made available to upskill one for self-development purposes.