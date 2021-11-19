WeNeedToGetInvolved initiative fights period poverty

English teacher at Oscar Mpetha High School, Zelda Zenzile said that 475 kits of reusable pads were donated to the school. She said that many of the pupils suffered from period poverty, and were happy to receive the kits.

“The kits are said to last for five years and each kit includes four pads with its specific soap for washing. Nyanga East is a very poor area, with extremely high levels of unemployment. A lot of our girls would miss out on school because their parents cannot afford pads or even access toilet paper.”

Zenzile said that the pupils were visibly excited and relieved to receive the reusable pads, as it would be one less aspect for pupils to worry about.

Founder and creative director of #WeNeedToGetInvolved, Portia Socikwa said that the initiative aimed to help all persons living in poverty, including young women facing period poverty.