#WeNeedToGetInvolved initiative fights period poverty
Share this article:
Cape Town - The #WeNeedToGetInvolved initiative visited Oscar Mpetha High School and Vuyiseka Secondary School, yesterday to donate 1100 kick start kits of reusable pads to pupils.
English teacher at Oscar Mpetha High School, Zelda Zenzile said that 475 kits of reusable pads were donated to the school. She said that many of the pupils suffered from period poverty, and were happy to receive the kits.
“The kits are said to last for five years and each kit includes four pads with its specific soap for washing. Nyanga East is a very poor area, with extremely high levels of unemployment. A lot of our girls would miss out on school because their parents cannot afford pads or even access toilet paper.”
Zenzile said that the pupils were visibly excited and relieved to receive the reusable pads, as it would be one less aspect for pupils to worry about.
Founder and creative director of #WeNeedToGetInvolved, Portia Socikwa said that the initiative aimed to help all persons living in poverty, including young women facing period poverty.
“Palesa Pads assisted us with sponsorship to run this initiative, with the help of Sportscene. Reusable washable pads are a creative and sustainable way to beat period poverty, as they are able to be reused for five years and ensure that girls can attend school during their period.”
Socikwa said that they had chose high schools from low-income areas where the kits were most needed. She added that the kits would promote good hygiene and instil dignity in the girls about their menstrual cycles.
Earlier this year, the spokesperson for the Minister of Social Development, Joshua Covenant Chigome said that female pupils’ dignity and suffering were likely impacted by a lack of access to menstrual hygiene resources.
“We believe that initiatives such as the sanitary dignity project are not only crucial to restoring the dignity of many indigent female learners but also serves to address undue hardships and other educational barriers female learners face in schools.”
Weekend Argus