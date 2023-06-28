The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in the Western Cape has suspended its provincial co-ordinator following allegations of corruption, forgery and fraud. Asanda Luwaca is also accused of undermining the party's constitution.

The decision to suspend Luwaca's membership and to ask her to step aside was taken at a special meeting today, convened by the league’s provincial working committee . The move comes a day before the league is scheduled to start its national congress in Gauteng. The congress, with the theme, "Economic Freedom Freedom and Social Change. Now and not later“, is set to happen June 29 until July 2.

League provincial spokesperson Melusi Kama said Luwaca allegedly issued an invitation to regions to a special provincial general council (PGC) meeting, allegedly against the party's constitutional prerequisites and without consulting the provincial congress preparatory committee. "The meeting was subsequently made aware of serious allegations of corruption, forgery and fraud levelled against the co-ordinator, working with other comrades in the region," said Kama. In a letter to the ANC national youth task team (NYTT) sent on June 27 Kama accused Luwaca of policy and constitutional breaches.

"The process of rebuilding in the Western Cape has been met with challenges and at the centre has been a provincial co-ordinator who does not properly communicate with structures and deliberately acts outside constitutional prescripts and/or guidelines", he said. Among the alleged transgressions was Luwaca's decision to convene a provincial general council meeting without consulting the relevant authorities. The meeting was scheduled to be held in Beaufort West, en route to the national congress in Johannesburg this weekend.

Kama said: "I am of the view that for a PGC to convene as instructed by the NYTT the province must have received its audit outcome. The Western Cape Youth League is the only province without a report from audit." He also alleged that the auditing of Western Cape branches did not follow constitutional guidelines. "We received information that only a few branches were in good standing as some members were unable to pay membership fees. Of the few branches that had paid only a handful managed to convene branch general meetings. But we were made aware of alleged forgery of signatures," added Kama.

By Wednesday it was not clear how many representatives from the province would attend the national congress. Luwaca said she was made aware of the decision on social media and regarded it as a "recommendation". "We will hold a meeting tonight to discuss the recommendation of the working committee", she said.