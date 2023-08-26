The Western Cape currently has the highest number of confirmed cases of the new Covid variant, Eris. Dr Nicole Wolter from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said as of Wednesday, nine confirmed cases of the Eris variant had been reported in South Africa.

Seven of the nine cases were from the Western Cape. “As of August 23, there have been nine EG.5 lineage samples reported on GISAID from South Africa, including two from Gauteng and seven from the Western Cape. As the number of people being tested for SARS-CoV-2 is very low at the moment, there are few samples available for sequencing. “EG.5 does not cause different symptoms or more severe illness than other circulating SARS-CoV-2 lineages. Individuals that are at high risk of severe disease should ensure they stay up to date with the recommended SARS-CoV-2 vaccine and booster doses,” she said.

Wolter encouraged regular washing of hands and staying away from people who may be at high risk of severe disease. “This remains recommended when sick with any respiratory illness. Based on information available on this lineage, EG.5 is not more easily transmitted than other circulating SARS-CoV-2 lineages,” she said. The Western Cape health department confirmed the cases.

“Yes these are nine confirmed cases of the EG.5.1 variant of which seven have been detected in the Western Cape following the latest sampling done by NICD. The department’s surveillance remains in place and the response will be guided by the National Health Department. We continue to encourage our citizens to practise the good protective behaviour we have adopted over the past few years and to take up vaccination as it remains the best defence against severe illness,” the Western Cape health department said. A Cape Town local who declined to be named due to fears of stigmatisation said he contracted the Eris variant and took a week to recover. “Some friends of mine who had been travelling came over to my place one weekend for a braai. A few days later I began experiencing flu-like symptoms. No flu medicines were working. I tried all the remedies I knew. I went to the doctor and tested positive for the Eris variant.

“The Eris virus feels like a really bad flu. I did not lose my sense of smell and taste, but I felt very sick and just wanted to lie down,” he said. The SA Medical Association suggested that the Eris variant was highly transmissible. “This is a new Covid-19 variant that was discovered, EG.5, on August 10. This variant is said to be the most transmissible than any of the previous variants and dangerous to those who did not vaccinate and those over the age of 65.