Western Cape hopefuls can now join the Navy – here’s what you need to know

If you live in the Western Cape and have always wanted to join the SANDF, now is your chance to do so.

The South African Navy embarked on a National Recruitment Drive of Divers from April 24 till May 30. The Western Cape recruitment takes place at the SA Navy Dive School in Simon’s Town on May 29 and 30.

The South African Navy have criss-crossed the country in search of potential divers and the Western Cape is your last chance if you have missed all the other provinces.

Potential candidates are required to bring swimming costumes and physical training attire (vest/T-shirt, shorts and running shoes) as they will be put through a selection process that will include physical training and water activities.