There were around 382 incidents of threatening behaviour towards staff, 60 incidents of theft/burglary, 54 incidents of damage to property and 52 incidents of physical assault.
Safety and security have been a hot topic since the abduction and rape of a nursing student at Tygerberg Hospital. Since then several people have taken to social media to share their safety fears when at the various facilities. In the previous financial year, the Western Cape Health Department spent R273million on safety and security.
“A health facility is a place of healing where people go for healthcare and should not be used as a place where crime is committed. Safety and security of patients and staff is a key focus area for the Western Cape government’s health sector. This is R273m which could have been invested into additional and much-needed healthcare services to the communities across the province,” said the Western Cape Health Department’s deputy director for communications Mark van der Heever.
He said the department had set aside an additional R33m towards safety and security.