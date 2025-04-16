Western Cape implements road safety measures for Easter holiday

As thousands prepare to travel across the Western Cape over the Easter holiday period, the Western Cape Department of Mobility has outlined its safety measures and road readiness efforts aimed at protecting all road users during one of the province’s busiest travel periods. South Africa’s Easter weekend in 2024 was marked by a disturbing rise in road fatalities and crashes, with the Western Cape showing a noticeable increase compared to the previous year.

According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation's Easter 2023 and 2024 State of Road Safety Report, national road deaths surged by 32.9%, sparking renewed concern over travel safety during holiday periods. In the Western Cape, fatal road incidents increased from 26 crashes in 2023 to 31 in 2024, and the number of deaths rose from 27 to 33. The Department of Mobility also recorded 24 fatal crashes resulting in 26 fatalities during the 2024 Easter period.

These incidents were primarily attributed to driver behaviour, with the most common contributing factors identified as reckless and negligent driving, speeding, distracted driving, fatigue, and driving under the influence. Vehicle registration in the province grew by 1.86%, from just over 2.1 million vehicles in March 2023 to nearly 2.16 million by March 2024. The Western Cape now accounts for 16.3% of all registered vehicles in South Africa.

To address the growing risks, authorities identified high-risk corridors for heightened law enforcement, including the N1, N2, R27, R300, R60, and R62. The Department is working closely with the City of Cape Town and local municipalities to boost patrols along these routes, using historical data and predictive modelling to guide deployments. Nationally, 335 people lost their lives on the roads during Easter 2024—up from 252 in 2023. Fatal crashes rose from 207 to 236 across the country.

KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng accounted for over 42% of all fatal crashes, with KwaZulu-Natal experiencing 52 and Gauteng 49 incidents. Minister Barbara Creecy and Western Cape MEC Isaac Sileku Limpopo saw the most dramatic rise in fatalities, more than doubling from 41 to 83, largely due to a single crash that claimed 35 lives. The deadliest time to be on the road was between 18:00 and 20:00, which accounted for 21.2% of all fatal crashes.

Motorcars and light delivery vehicles were the top vehicle types involved, contributing to 38% and 16% of crashes, respectively. Human error played a major role, responsible for 94.6% of all fatal crashes. In a bid to curb these statistics and promote safer travel, the Western Cape Department of Mobility rolled out a suite of safety interventions. These include: A Ministerial Round Table on Road Safety to align strategies across key agencies and partners.

Free 10-point vehicle safety checks for the public [link: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/mobility/article/western-cape-government-offers-free-10-point-vehicle-safety-checks-ahead-easter ].

Static and mobile law enforcement operations on major routes.

Pre-departure inspections at transport hubs focusing on driver fitness and vehicle roadworthiness.

Fatigue management points to support long-distance drivers.

Weighbridge and in-transit inspections to enforce speed and loading compliance.

Public awareness campaigns on radio, social media, and in communities, conducted in multiple languages. Speaking on the Department’s commitment to safety, Western Cape MEC of Mobility, Isaac Sileku, urged every road user to act responsibly.