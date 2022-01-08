Western Cape initiation season going well so far

Cape Town - The summer initiation season in the Western Cape is about to officially come to an end, with no major incidents reported. In Cape Town alone, there were over 500 initiates, and the city is boasting of having a successful season.

The purpose of ulwaluko, as it is widely known, is to transform boys into men. Circumcision is one of the rituals performed. The ritual aims to instil good moral and social values. Somagwaza Institute chairperson Sikelela Zokufa said everything went well in the province. “We were proactive and well prepared before the season started. We made sure that we had guidelines and that they were followed. The initiation happened under difficult challenges posed by the pandemic. We had to first get the boys screened by health officials before they could attend the initiation.”

Ulwaluko was suspended for the 2021 winter season due to a surge in Covid-19 cases. Pre-celebrations were also cancelled to avoid transmission of Covid-19 just before they attend. The number of people accompanying initiates was also reduced to only ten per initiate. Before, close to 25 people would accompany a single initiate to the camp. “We also asked that only traditional beer was allowed, and the parents followed the guidelines we set for them. Initiation forums and traditional chiefs also assisted us a lot with ensuring that the guidelines were followed.”

One of the challenges faced by initiation schools is the reluctance of transporting a sick initiate to the hospital for medical treatment. An initiate that ends up in a hospital is usually treated as an outcast and ostracised. “Here, we do not do that,” said Zokufa. “If an initiate is sick, we seek medical attention, and we have partnered with a doctor that went through initiation like the rest of us.” Thirty-four young initiates lost their lives in the Eastern Cape in the summer initiation season. The national executive committee of the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) expressed shock at the carnage, describing the deaths as unjustified and unacceptable.

“This is a monumental disaster for the institution of traditional leadership and the country at large,” said Contralesa secretary-general Zolani Mkiva. The land occupations around Cape Town posed another challenge for traditional leaders as land used for initiation was occupied after the pandemic. “The initiation site in Driftsands was the most affected by land occupations. We managed to protect other sites, and we have been in communication with the government, asking that they rezone our sites. After rezoning, the sites should be fenced and clearly marked as initiation sites.”