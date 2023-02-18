Western Cape matric pupil takes second place at international science fair in Taiwan

Cape Town - Do the things you are passionate about, said Jaco Jacobs, a learner from Outeniqua High School in George, as he walked away with a silver medal at Taiwan International Science Fair (TISF). Jaco’s research project found that for competitive cyclists, as well as amateurs, deflated or over-inflated tyres have always been problematic and more importantly, a safety hazard.

Jaco said he got inspired when he started experiencing tyre-related problems and wrong pressures. “I did some research and saw there weren’t any known devices that could solve these problems and I started to think how I could solve it,” he said. This led Jaco to be curious and to invent his fourth prototype 3D-printed design, that automatically adjusts the tyre pressure while moving. Using this prototype, cyclists can also adjust the tyre pressure.

Jaco said the best experience for him in Taiwan was talking, getting to know people and doing activities with all the participants from across the world. He also shared how taking second place felt amazing, yet he feels good to be home. “Taiwan has provided me with some good insight into how other people function and think. Unfortunately, I could not stay there for longer, but I am happy with all the experiences we had there,” he said.