Western Cape reports over 16 500 legal taxis on its roads

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town's Transport Regulations branch has launched a new WhatsApp channel to streamline communication with Cape Town's public transport industry. Minibus and metered taxi operators can now use the WhatsApp number (083 375 1725) to confirm their operational status.

They and other public transport operators can also report route conflicts or invasions, schedule meetings with the branch and reference frequently asked questions. This is another step in normalising relations between the City of Cape Town and the taxi industry that has saw devastating strikes and violence and even death. The City hopes to communicate better with its 16 535 legal taxis on the roads. The various stakeholders continue with their efforts in strengthening their relationship via the Minibus Taxi Task Team (MBTTT) following the 2023 strike.

The City said it hopes the new Whatsapp number channel will streamline and speed-up its services to the taxi industry. “Previously, public transport operators had to submit their requests and supporting documents in-person or via email, which had to be captured manually. “With this time-saving channel, it is all uploaded and electronically captured resulting in shorter turn-around times,' said the City's Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility, Rob Quintas.

All public transport operators and drivers can now use the City's new WhatsApp channel to: request their 180-day letters to confirm operational status; schedule meetings with the Transport Regulations branch; report route conflicts or route invasions; viewiew frequently asked questions (FAQs) for reference and guidance All the operator or driver has to do is save the number: 083 375 1725, text “hi” and follow the prompts that respond. Last week, the Department of Mobility's 2023/2024 Annual Report stated that the Western Cape Government (WCG) supported 1940 routes by subsiding roads over 30 million kilometres.

They also clarified that during the tabling of the Department's Annual Report in the Legislature, initiatives include registration and oversight, infrastructure upgrades, technology enhancements, safety programs, and ongoing collaboration through the Minibus Taxi Task Team (MBTTT). To date, 155 Provincial Regulating Entity hearings have been conducted to further streamline operating licences. The South African National Taxi Association (SANTACO) told Weekend Argus they assured motorists and passengers that they continued engagements with city officials in their MBTTT.

The task team was formed just before the August 20223 strike which left five people dead and saw a loss of R120 million. Nomafrench Mbombo, DA Western Cape spokesperson on Mobility said the WCG's Department of Mobility (WCMD) played a crucial role in the registration and oversight of minibus taxi operations. “Through the Public Transport Regulation System (PTRS), local taxi associations and operators are registered and their compliance with constitutions and codes of conduct is ensured.

“The Office of the Registrar of Taxi Associations assists with conflict resolution and provides guidance to help the industry operate more effectively,” she said. Muneera Allie, spokesperson for the Western Cape Mobility Minister, Isaac Sileku confirmed that according to the Public Transport Regulation System, there are 16 535 legal minibus taxis. Makhosandile Tumana, Public Relations Officer for SANTACO said they continued with engagements to keep roads safe this festive season.

“Engagements continue to be held with the City and other stakeholders as a minibus taxi task team, and we will continue with negotiations next week. “We are still busy with the City and relevant parties to ensure the needs of the taxi industry are in order. "We are giving the guarantee that we have no formal plans of strike or a stay away,“he said.