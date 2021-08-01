Western Cape sports school SGB face fraud and corruption charges

Cape Town - In a dramatic twist to the long-standing financial saga at the provincial sports school, seven School Governing Body (SGB) members and a former acting principal are now facing charges of fraud and corruption. According to the Hawks, the charges relate to more than R3.1 million tender fraud for security services to the school.

The seven suspects include former SGB chairperson and director of the security company, James Ketelo, 52, former acting principal, Mogamat Shaheed Khan, 60, teacher Bekezela Moyo, 50, and other SGB members Saville Fledermaus, 61, Eric Peter Croy, 60, Nadia Maymam, 51, and Lesel Bronwen Braaf, 49. The Hawks said the seven suspects were arrested between June and July, and appeared in the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday. For several years, the SGB said it tried to bring to the attention of the education authorities what they regarded as fraud and financial irregularities amounting to more than R22 million.

The school was established in 2007 and attracted pupils with exceptional sporting potential from previously disadvantaged communities. Former SGB chairperson Ketelo said at the time, that the SGB launched investigations into the finances of the school and two forensic reports were produced which were brought to the attention of the education authorities. However, he alleged that no action was taken.

The SBG applied to the Western Cape High Court for an interdict against the provincial education department after it was barred from operating and holding meetings with parents and teachers. Last year a row broke out at the school over the appointment of a non-halaal caterer from Khayelitsha. At the time, Ketelo said the battle at the school was about control of finances, and the SGB had turned the situation around, purchasing a new bus and the school's finances “looked good at close to R4 million”.