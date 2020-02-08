Nomvuyo Kema is one of the thousands who are yet to be placed in a school after her online applications were either not found or “simply ignored”.
She lives with her domestic worker mother and two younger siblings; one is in Grade 4 and the other in crèche. Instead of focusing on her studies, Nomvuyo has to walk her little sister to a nearby crèche and return home to do chores daily.
“I just want to be in school like my friends. But I don’t know when that will happen.”
A steady influx of families to the Western Cape has seen a rise in the number of hopeful pupils.