Western Cape winter initiation season a success despite bad weather

The Western Cape initiation forums have reported no incidents during the winter initiation season, although this was the coldest and wettest season in years. However, the forums still report issues with land, which is one of their biggest problems. Sikelala Zokufa, of the Somagwaza Institute, said at the Stock Road initiation site they had about 70 initiates.

“We had a very good winter season, and I am happy to report that all the boys came out in good health, and this is due to the working relationship we had with parents and local health authorities, who make sure that before boys embark on this journey they undergo medical check-ups and receive all necessary treatment, especially those who have ill health,” said Zokufa. However, he pointed out that there was a shortage of suitable sites for initiation. “We still remain with a challenge of land where we can safely place our boys, and we have been crying to the provincial department for help for some time now, but it looks like our tradition is less important than others. We again plead with the department to be allocated or granted access to a piece of land that is going to be fenced and provided with running water, so we can ensure the safety of our initiates,” said Zokufa.

Mzwandile Gingcana, of the George Initiation Forum, also reported good news, saying none of the 30 boys who went for initiation in the town experienced problems and that they managed to deal with the cold and wet weather. “We had a very successful season with no issues, and we are not getting ready for the summer initiation season, which starts very soon. We are pleased with the co-operation we had with the parents of the initiates,” said Gingcana. Like Zofuna, Ngingcana complained about the issue of land, saying shack dwellers and the local municipality had cleared initiation sites in George, leaving initiates exposed to criminal elements.

“We appeal for the local authorities to assist us with this and stop the clearing of initiation sites; if this continues, this will mean our tradition will be no more. We don’t get any support; however, there’s money to support other cultural activities,” said Ngingcana. Tania Colyn, head of communications, at the Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport, said the department was in the process of concluding the winter initiation season with the respective customary initiation forums and schools. “Following a stakeholders meeting with the forums on August 19, and the reporting to the committees that oversee the initiation programme, a statement will be issued by the department,” said Colyn.

Colyn said the department was inviting initiation school principals and initiation forums to register for the 2023 summer season. According to Section 26(2) of the Customary Initiation Act, Act 2 of 2021, she said: “An initiation school must be registered at least three months prior to the commencement of an initiation season, and such registration is valid only for a specific initiation season indicated on the registration certificate.” She said registration opened on August 1 and all applications must be submitted by August 31.