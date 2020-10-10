Whale beached in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN - City officials are planning to remove the carcass of a humpback whale that washed ashore on Strandfontein Beach on Saturday.

According to Shark Spotters Chief Executive Officer Sarah Waries, the carcass was first reported at around 2pm and measures between 10 to 12 metres in length.

Craig Lambinon, spokesperson for the National Sea Rescue Institute advised beachgoers along the False Bay coastline to be cautious as the carcass could attract sharks.

“While no increased shark activity has been witnessed at this time, it is normal for increased shark activity around a whale carcass, and caution is advised,” Lambinon said.

Lambinon added that arrangements to remove the carcass were being made by the City of Cape Town’s waste disposal management .