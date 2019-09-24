South Africa - Cape Town - 3 September 2019 - A Golden Arrow bus drives along Otto du Plessis drive with Table Mountain in the background. The name Bloubergstrand literally means "blue mountain beach" in Afrikaans, and is derived from Blaauwberg, a nearby hill. Bloubergstrand is mainly a residential area, and attracts large numbers of visitors and tourist, especially kitesurf enthusiasts. The beach at Bloubergstrand is a popular location for a classic view of Table Mountain across the bay and is one of the world's top kitesurf destinations.Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - This national public holiday has one message, let’s celebrate our diversity as a nation and respect and embrace all our cultures. The holiday was first celebrated in 1995.

But in later years the celebration of the day evolved with the Braai4Heritage initiative calling for South Africans to celebrate the shared common roots by having a braai on the day rather than focusing on cultural divisions.

In 2007, Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was made the national spokesperson for “Braai Day”. At the time,he said: “There are so many things that are pulling us apart, this has a wonderful potential to bring us all together.”

Weekend Argus spoke to a few Capetonians about what the day meant to them and if it still held any significance.

Sibongile Sam, an early childhood development practitioner in Pinelands said, to him, Heritage Day meant “all that our forefathers have left for us, our traditions and cultural beliefs, is part of who we are, our identity”.

Emily Stockden, an entrepreneur, said: “Having been born and bred in Durban, spent my 20s and half my 30s in Johannesburg and finally landing in Cape Town to settle for the remainder of my 30s in the Mother City, I’ve had the privilege of meeting people from all walks of life across all three cities.

“To me, Heritage Day is a celebration of all these people I’ve crossed paths with: the strength and resilience of our women; our natural ability to hustle; our many cultures, languages and dialects so typical to cities and then regions within cities. Our food So varied, so delicious and so much a part of what makes us, us.

“Our music and rhythm - the Ndlovu Youth Choir’s ability to rise and spread goosebumps and hope not only in South Africa (at a time when we need it the most) but worldwide.

“Our collective emotion and all the times we’ve stood up, united, to say #EnoughisEnough. Heritage Day is a day to reflect on all this and more and yet again make the decision to stay and build with the rest of the hustlers.”

Executive director of the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation Billy Claasen said: “Heritage is that what you believe in, where you came from. Heritage is the history you want to protect in order to build a better future. It is what kept you as a nation and society together through the years.”

Activist and priest of the Methodist Church, Yvonne Daki said heritage day to her signified the end to the apartheid regime to a new dawn where South Africans could enjoy, be allowed to embrace their cultures and nationality without fear of being discriminated and persecuted, humiliated and belittled. “It’s for bringing all South Africans together to embrace each others cultures and commit to a non racial and non sexist society.”

Brett Herron, a politician and Good party’s secretary-general said: “One of our country’s greatest strengths and richest assets is the diversity of its people. In our diversity we seek to build a country we all call home. We bring our talents, skills, passions, beliefs and cultures together to make this place better for each other.

“We have a unique country that allows us all to contribute towards building a common South African identity regardless of minor differences of race, culture, religion, age, gender, or sexual orientation.

“Heritage Day is a day to acknowledge and celebrate the sum total of our diverse parts that make us proudly South African.”

