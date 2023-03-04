What will happen when evictions come?

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town's plan to evict homeless people from the Central Business District without engaging the affected has been slammed. Street people complain that it is hard to get into a shelter, saying there’s little freedom, no dignity, limited opportunities to “skarrel”, and that the matter was not communicated to them nor the humanitarian organisations working with the destitute community.

“I was shocked to randomly hear about this at the bus rank,” added Tharwa Newman, a squatter outside the Castle of Good Hope. “I don’t see why they would chase people away because it’s not like we all have places to go. People will go settle elsewhere and are likely to split into different squatters. Even worse, I tried a few times going to a shelter, but every time I was told it was full, so I just got used to this life,” she said. Tharwa Newman says although she is likely to go back to her in-laws if circumstances force her, many street people have nowhere to go and would probably scatter around to start new squatter camps. Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA) They responded to the City’s announcement that the Western Cape High Court had granted them application for eviction notices to be served at various unlawful occupations in the CBD, which are expected to be served before the next court hearing in April, prior to the final eviction order.

The CBD area reportedly accounts for the majority of the 6 175 people identified during the previous local head count study in 2018, while there’s an estimate of a total of about 14 000 currently, with reportedly 3000 shelters. The Homeless Action Coalition (HAC) and Ndifuna Ukwazi were also baffled by the news. “We can help, but it seems that the City is not serious about engaging us in return to understand the issues better. It is, therefore, disturbing that at no point of the process did the City of Cape Town engage with the HAC Board to ask for assistance in their process of giving alternative solutions to these vulnerable groups. We have repeatedly tried to engage the City, especially regarding the situation in Cape Town CBD. Where is a joint plan to effectively plan for and end homelessness in our city over the next 10 years? Will the often inhumane and violent treatment of people experiencing homelessness by Law Enforcement escalate with the granted court order?” said HAC in a statement.

Sivuyile Mlilwana said life on the streets of the CDB was better and safer than in the townships. Mlilwana said he moved to the CBD after the death of his parents and was struggling to find a job. “It's easy for those who are not in our shoes to judge, especially the City. Why don’t they never come talk to us to hear our side and work around that. They just make decisions that only work to their favour. Where must we go now if they chase us away? How are we going to survive?”

The City said, over time, they have made repeated social assistance offers to those unlawfully occupying public spaces. “This included offers of dignified transitional shelter at NGO-run night shelters and City-run Safe Spaces. This is part of a city-wide approach of assessing the social circumstances of those living on the streets, while offering help and dignified transitional shelter. While some have accepted these offers of support, the unlawful occupants receiving notices are those who have consistently refused all offers of social assistance while continuing to unlawfully occupy busy intersections and road reserves in the CBD,” the City said. Ndifuna Ukwazi said over the years, they have made several recommendations to improve the shelter system.