WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram crash

Cape Town - No, it’s not your internet connection and your data is not depleted. Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are down. The three apps which are all owned by Facebook stopped working around 5pm (SA time). The apps also run on a shared infrastructure.

It is not yet clear what caused the crash of the apps and users took to other social media apps like Twitter to voice out their frustrations. In less than 30 minutes, WhatsApp was on the trending list with over 1.3 million tweets. Users when logging in were either met with an error message or the apps would simply not refresh. WhatsApp messages were not being delivered.

In a tweet, WhatsApp said: “We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience!” The crash of the apps comes as a Facebook whistleblower on Sunday accused the social media giant of repeatedly prioritising profit over clamping down on hate speech and misinformation, and said her lawyers have filed at least eight complaints with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. According to Reuters, Frances Haugen, who worked as a product manager on the civic misinformation team at Facebook, appeared on Sunday on the CBS television program 60 Minutes, revealing her identity as the whistleblower who provided the documents that underpinned a Wall Street Journal investigation and a Senate hearing on Instagram's harm to teen girls.