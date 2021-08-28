Wheelchair-bound man from Khayelitsha travels 90 minutes to use the toilet

CAPE TOWN - A wheelchair-bound man from Khayelitsha Site C has to travel about an hour and a half at least three times a day to the local shopping centre to use the toilet. Mthetheledi Mjila, a man in his late 40s, has been wheelchair-bound since 2005 after he was robbed and stabbed in his spinal cord.

“I remember trying to get up and I just couldn't. “I was on my way home from work. “I can no longer work now because of my disability.

“I now receive a grant,” he said. Since 2008, he has been going to the centre to use the toilet. Sometimes, when he gets there he has to wait even longer because someone else is occupying it.

“I can’t go on rainy days so I have to put newspaper down and relieve myself. “It is hard. “After that, I need to travel to go to the back to throw it away.

“Sometimes it feels like I am not human; it takes that away from me” said Mjila. He tries to manoeuvre in his one-bedroom shack, sometimes struggles in the process. There are toilets available about one to two metres away but he said they are not accessible for the disabled.

Mthetheledi Mjila has to travel for more than an hour to the nearest shopping centre because the toilets provided by the City are not accessible for him. BRENDAN MAGAAR African News Agency (ANA) His woes do not stop there. A few years ago there was a fire in Khayelitsha and he lost the place where he uses to stay before.

His other wheelchair which could fold up was also damaged. “It is hard sometimes because when I have to use public transport I have to pay for two passengers because this wheelchair doesn't fold. “My other one did,” he said.

Xanthea Limberg, the City’s mayoral committee member for water and waste asked for the details of the man to assess what assistance can be provided. “The City has universally accessible sanitation options available for different contexts. “Generally, residents who are living with disabilities and find the existing toilet types in informal settlements inaccessible can contact the Informal Settlements Basic Services Branch, via their ward councillor, to have an accessible sanitation model provided,” said Limberg.

Mjila said he is on the waiting list for a house and is looking forward to getting one. He has been waiting for the last 10 years. However, the City of Cape Town said they have no record of him on its Housing Needs Register.

“Residents need to be registered on the City’s Housing Needs Register to be considered for housing opportunities that become available. “Should Mjila wish to register on the City’s Housing Needs Register for an opportunity, he may do so online,” said the City. “I am very disappointed.

“I am staying close to the main road and there is no safety here. “Anything can happen here. “It is hard for me to move around.

“I am struggling and I have been waiting thinking I am on the list. ’I had been in communication with the ward councillor and nothing,” Mjila. Community leader Vuyani Nongalo said he has been trying to help Mjila for a while now.