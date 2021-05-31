Where are the politicians now for Tazne’s relatives after case is postponed for a year?

Cape Town - The family of murdered 11-year-old Stacha Arendse showed relatives of slain 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk support by calling on politicians, who made promises to come forward after the trial was postponed for a year.

Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority Eric Ntabazalila revealed the matter would only be heard next year: “The State vs Moyhdian Pangarker has been postponed to May 16, 2022.

Pangarker faces 20 charges, including 11 counts of rape, three counts of common assault, two of kidnapping, and cases of incest, sexual assault and violating a corpse.

Van Wyk died due to blunt force trauma to her head, chest and neck, according to an indictment.

The court case today was attended by Henry Arends, who is Stacha’s uncle.

Stacha vanished on March 27, 2017 after she had watched movies at a friend’s home in Matroosberg Street, Tafelsig.

Neighbour Randy Tango entered into a plea agreement with the State in 2017 and admitted he had lured the child from her friend’s home by using a boy to call her.

He said he didn't want to go to jail and killed her.

Tango received three life terms for the rape and murder of Stacha.

Tazne went missing in February 2020 while walking to a tuck shop and her body was discovered two week later in a storm water drain near N1 outside of Worcester.

Pangarker was arrested for the murder.

Arends said they were upset with the fact that the case had been receiving very little attention by the Department of Justice, in his opinion, and that politicians had made empty promises at Tazne’s funeral.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also visited the family in Connaught, Elsies River, after Tazne’s body was found .

During her funeral, Police Minister Bheki Cele, mayor Dan Plato, health MEC, Nomafrench Mbombo were among the prominent people present.

“The mother was in an emotional state when she heard the case was only to be heard next year,” said Arends. “This was a high priority case and now it seems everyone, including the politicians and political parties who were at her funeral and made promises, has forgotten about her.

“Next year it will be more than two years after Tazne’s murder and this family deserve closure and justice. All the evidence is there and there are over 20 charges. Where is the Department of Justice now?”

When Weekend Argus called Tazne’s mother, Carmen van Wyk, to ask her how she felt about the postponement, she said she could not speak.

