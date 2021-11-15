Why it’s never too early to start swimming

Cape Town - Swimming schools across Cape Town have seen an increase in parents taking their babies to swimming lessons, and the growth is encouraged, as there are many benefits to toddlers learning to be accustomed to water. The owner of Swimmatix, Mike Pike, said that his swimming school, which caters for children as young as three weeks old, has noticed an increase in infant and baby lessons. He added that is due to parents realising its significance and also because of its trending on social media.

For people who might find the idea of infants in water daunting, Pike said that infants adjust naturally to water and have natural gag reflexes and involuntary movements that encourage them to stay afloat and prevent drowning. “Our swimming school belongs to the STA board (the Swimming Teachers’ Association). We encourage swimming lessons as swimming lessons reduce the chances of drowning in children between one and five, by 88%.” “Not only do the classes improve a number of motor-skills in babies, but it’s also a great way for parents to bond with their baby without the day-to-day interruptions of technology and work.

Pike mentioned that in the past, baby swimming lessons used to be quite costly but since its growth in popularity it has become quite reasonably priced. He mentioned that many parents have realised that swimming is not an activity only for leisure but a necessary skill for children to have from a young age. Joanna Maughan , the owner of Swimmable, explained that drowning was still one of the number one causes of death in infants. She added that drowning over summer increases by 30% every year. “A common myth about drowning is that you will hear when your child is drowning. However, drowning is silent and can happen at any time. There is no splashing and shouting when it happens as the person goes into shock and is usually submerged long before anyone realises they are in danger.”

Maughan said that infant swimming lessons also teach babies and toddlers water safety. Babies and toddlers who are introduced to swimming from a very early age, not only enjoy water but they also learn to be mindful and aware of the potential dangers in and around water. She added that toddler and infant swimming lessons teach children how to safely enter as well as exit a pool. As well as how to get to the side of a pool and hold on for safety until someone comes to help. “Our lessons are structured in a way that compliments the naturally occurring developmental stages that babies and infants progress through. Areas such as: crossing the mid-line; muscle development and strengthening; emotional development; stamina and endurance as well as social skills, sharing and play.” Nikki Britz, the owner and instructor of Flippers Swim School, said that there are so many benefits to babies learning to swim that will benefit their growth.