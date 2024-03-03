Why we must look after wildlife

“Never apologise for being over sensitive and emotional when defending the welfare of wildlife, let this be a sign that you have a big heart and aren't afraid to show your true feelings. These emotions give you the strength to fight for what is right and to be the voice of those who cannot be heard.” Paul Oxton.

According to the Living Planet Report 2022, a comprehensive study of trends in global biodiversity and the health of the planet, revealed an average decline of 69% in species' populations since 1970. According to the WWF, while conservation efforts are helping, urgent action is required if we are to reverse nature loss. As people, we can only thrive when nature thrives. We are reliant on nature for our food, water, fresh air, energy, and so much more. And yet, our planet is in dire straits. It will require a concerted effort to work together to rebuild what we have destroyed, and to live sustainably.

The Johannesburg SPCA has highlighted five reasons why conservation concerns us all. Climate change Forests help to slow down the rate of climate change by removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and storing it. Yet, lesser known is that wild animals that live in the forests also play a crucial role. For example, plant-eating wild animals can help reduce the frequency of wildfires by reducing the amount of grass that can fuel fires through grazing.

By way of illustration, in the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park, white rhinos have been known to reduce the spread and intensity of fires, especially after high rainfall when grass grows more rapidly. Food source for billions Wild animals serve as a critical food source for billions of people around the world. The UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) estimates that 34 million people rely on fishing for a living, providing protein to more than 3 billion people, while consuming wild meat, such as ostrich meat, also has health benefits.

Support for health practices Chemicals from nature have been a part of human civilisation since our early ancestors began using them. Today, they continue to provide valuable insights for researchers and medical practitioners with crucial implications for medical sciences. Amphibians are especially important for modern medicine with compounds extracted from frogs alone used for treating depression, seizures, strokes and memory loss. Therapeutic benefits Wildlife offers numerous therapeutic benefits. Research has shown that people are most drawn to landscapes that are tranquil, aesthetic, have a historic significance and contain wildlife. Wildlife also provides us important spiritual and emotional benefits.