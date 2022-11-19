Widow dies in freak accident at Cape stationery store

Cape Town - A mother-of-three who became a widow during the Covid-19 pandemic has died after a store structure fell on top of her while she and another staff member were working. The freak accident occurred just before 1pm on Thursday as Jihaan Orrie, 41, a regional manager for Typo, was assisting another staff member in packing the store for relocation to a new site.

Story continues below Advertisement

Typo falls under the Cotton On Group. Orrie, according to her family, had been feeling ill this week, but went to work on Thursday. Orrie, from Thornton, was buried yesterday in accordance with Islamic rites.

More on this Truck driver crushed by tipper truck at illegal dump site in Durban

Jihaan Orrie died at a store in Tyger Valley Centre while packing product for relocation to a new site. The store is called Typo, under the Cotton On Group. Her husband, Riyad Orrie died last year to Covid-19. Picture: Facebook The couple have three children, aged 21, 16 and seven. Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg said an inquest docket had been opened. “Bellville police registered an inquest case following the death of a 41-year-old female at a stationary shop in Tyger Valley mall, Thursday afternoon at about 12.50pm. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Orrie’s eldest sister, Carmen Claasen told the Weekend Argus they were in a state of shock after the family had just buried her husband Riyad 15 months ago. Orrie was one of seven siblings who have an immensely close relationship. She described her sister as hard working, loveable and vibrant.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Last year her husband passed away due to Covid-19, he was just 37-years-old,” said Claasen. “She worked at Typo for the past 14 years and was a regional manager. “What we heard was that they were packaging the old store for the new store, and she had been with a male colleague who was assisting her.

“We do not know what happened but were told that a shelf or cupboard had fallen on her and she was unconscious and passed away. “The man that was with her in the store was also in a state of shock. “She had been feeling sick and called one of my sisters in the week but was at work on Thursday.