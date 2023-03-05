Weekend Argus readers stand a chance to win one of five double tickets to watch Dr John Kani’s internationally acclaimed play “Kunene and the King”, which tackles racial biases and attitudes that still plague the nation. Kani, an actor and playwright, penned “Kunene and the King” himself. The play is set 25 years after the country’s first post-apartheid democratic elections, and tackles the personal implications of the “new equality”.

The play is also a “rich and raw” exploration of issues of race, class, politics and theatre, as well as the potentially unifying power of Shakespeare. The main actors are Michael Richard, who plays Jack Morris, a bad-tempered individual, and Kani himself as Lunga Kunene, who is described as a “whining” character. While claiming to be apolitical, Morris embodies the reflex attitudes of white supremacy and consistently, when talking to Kunene, makes reference to “you people”.

On the other hand, Kunene recounts how his own dreams of being a doctor were thwarted, not so much by his Soweto upbringing as by the vengefulness of certain “comrades” towards his storekeeper father who sought to transcend the divisions of the apartheid era. “Kunene and the King” makes its return to South Africa after it was performed to packed audiences overseas and here at home in 2022, impressing critics and audiences alike. “’Kunene and the King’ has been a special gift to me as a writer. I wrote the play to deal with some questions that I had within myself,” said Kani.

“We opened the play at Stratford in April 2019. What a joy! What a celebration! We transferred to the Fugard Theatre for a few performances, and then we took the West End by storm. “It gives me great pleasure to bring my play back to South Africa, for the people I write for, and to get the opportunity to be at Artscape.” “Kunene and the King” is now listed among the top 10 best plays produced by the Royal Shakespeare Company in the last 60 years.

The play will be staged at Artscape from March 16 to 25.

