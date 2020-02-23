Winde's Sopa lacked 'substance'









Premier Alan Winde’s State of the Province Address has been described as repetitive by opposition parties. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - Premier Alan Winde’s State of the Province Address had been described as repetitive, insubstantial and useless. Members of the provincial legislature debated the premier’s address on Friday at the Rocklands Civic Centre in Mitchells Plain. Members accused Winde of being big on words, but slow on delivery and said many of the promises he made at his last address seven months ago, had not been fulfilled and were simply being reiterated. Winde was berated for not having a clear plan on issues of crime, public transport, spatial planning, education and climate change. The ANC’s Cameron Dugmore began by pointing to the province’s failure to maintain and build schools.

“In Mitchells Plain, there are 65 primary schools, but only 17 high schools. Over the last 10 years, only one high school has been built,” he said.

“You are surprised when there are drop outs?”

Dugmore said the ANC would engage school governing bodies of former Model C schools to try to get them to accommodate pupils, claiming the provincial government had failed to investigate this option.

MEC for Transport Bonginkosi Madikizela said efforts were being made to regulate the transport system and ensure the impasse in the MyCiTi matter was resolved.

“One of the additional consequences of the failure of the commuter rail system and the suspension of the MyCiTi N2 Express has been a significant demand for all forms of taxi services.

“I meet regularly with the recognised organisations across the taxi industry to avoid clashes and encourage implementation of systems which can produce higher levels of safety and better service for commuters.”

He praised Winde for growing the economy and creating jobs.

“That is why this province remains the only one where people have a prospect of finding a job, with the lowest unemployment rate in South Africa,” he said.

However, the EFF’s Melikhaya Xego questioned the employment figures claiming they did not reflect the realities.

“Expanded unemployment is sitting at 24.5% while youth unemployment is 25.6%. And the 24 000 jobs created in the last seven months, you failed to mention how many people lost their jobs in the same period,” he said.

“The people of the Western Cape want a government who can get basic services right.”

He said Winde’s speech lacked substance. “The truth is (he) has not delivered half of a quarter of the promises made seven months ago.”

The GOOD Party’s Brett Herron said he had hoped to hear plans on how to reduce carbon emissions and address climate change, given the effects of the severe drought that has hit parts of the province.

Herron said people wanted answers to the transport problems.

“That means not protecting the useless leadership at the City of Cape Town, not wasting time visiting empty stations, either.

“It is not acceptable that we tell people that by September they will get a train every 30 minutes that goes as far as Philippi.”

