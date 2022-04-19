Winner of the Cape Town Entrepreneurial Challenge aims high in the field of poultry farming

Founder of Hatch of Oak Poultry Farming, Khaya Burwana, aims to expand his business and distribute chickens and eggs to the big retail stores after he won first prize in the City of Cape Town’s #YouthStartCT Entrepreneurial Challenge. Burwana, who comes from Mandalay, near Mitchells Plain, received a R30 000 first prize for his business that he started in 2019, which does small-scale poultry farming.

The winners of the seventh instalment of the City’s annual challenge were announced at a gala event held at the Cape Town Civic Centre last week. The entrepreneurial challenge supports youth-owned businesses, which stimulate job creation within their communities. The first runner-up was Lolwetu Maliwa, who owns an e-gaming business, Hakumo Gaming Café, and second runner-up was Mzikhona Mgedle, who runs the Langa Bicycle Club. Burwana said the award would help him to expand his poultry farming business.

“Currently, we produce 2 000 chickens per cycle and with the eggs we produce roughly the average of 9 000 eggs per month. Our first goal with the money that we received is to double the production. In the next three months or so we want to produce over 10 000 chickens. On the layer chicken we have about 300 layer chickens that produce eggs. So we want to have about 3 000 layer chickens in the long term so that we can produce more in bulk,” he said. He said after expanding the business they are planning to employ more young people on top of the two permanent jobs they have so far. “The medium and long-term plan is to have a slaughterhouse and to do the packaging. We want our brand where we can produce and supply for bigger retail stores. We are selling to informal traders now. Our plan is to have refrigerated chickens that we can package and sell to butcheries and retail stores,” he said.

He said one of the big challenges ever faced by his business was two years ago when their chickens had the flu, which killed several chickens and lowered the production. They had to vaccinate chickens and limit access to the farm. Patricia van der Ross, the Mayoral committee member for community services and health, said: “It is brilliant to see how our youngsters come up with brilliant ideas. Our winner had brilliant ideas to grow his businesses and we are confident that we will have a next generation of entrepreneurs who are capable to grow our economy in Cape Town.” The top 10 winners received benefits from a wide range that included mentorship, laptops and cellphones and branding materials, among others.